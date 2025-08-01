Songs for pumping and dumping: crypto’s Spotify leak

Prices are down this morning on another Donald Trump tariff announcement and disappointing unemployment report.

However, crypto investors have found a silver lining around the market’s bright red heatmap.

Last night, a website borrowing the naming convention of Mossack Fonseca’s Panama Papers claims to have discovered Spotify playlists and favorite songs of some of crypto’s most high-profile key opinion leaders (KOLs).

The so-called Panama Playlists website sources from Spotify and displays no ownership information, linking only to a Proton Mail email.

Its creator claims to have scraped Spotify music playlists as well as daily activity from various celebrities for “over a year.”

Unbothered, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong admitted to its authenticity while many of the other KOLs featured commented on the leak.

The creator of the website spoke to the New York Post about other evidence such as songs linked to romantic partners to support its authenticity.

The Panama Playlists

Below is the list of songs listed on the Panama Playlists website for crypto industry KOLs.

Brian Armstrong

Coinbase CEO

Long Way Home by Gareth Emery

Two Suns In The Sky by Davi

Greatest Love of All by Whitney Houston

SOL by Pryda

Wait For It by Original Broadway Cast of “Hamilton”

Shallow by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

Brian’s Spotify playlists Repeat and Morning.

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)

FTX Founder

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd

Young Dumb, Broke by Khalid

Unstoppable by Sia

Blindsided by Bon Iver

Bad Religion by Frank Ocean

Hide and Seek by Imogen Heap

Runaway by Kanye West, Pusha T

SBF’s Spotify playlists loud and soft.

Sam Altman

Worldcoin Founder

Good Lookin’ by Dixon Dallas

Until the Sun Needs To Rise by RÜFÜS DU SOL

I Don’t Wanna Wait by David Guetta, OneRepublic

Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliott

Blame It on Me by George Ezra

Machi by Peia

Sam’s Spotify playlist My Shazam Tracks.

Ben Horowitz

A16z co-founder, backer of at least 28 digital assets

Between the Sheets by The Isley Brothers

Sweet Love by Anita Baker

Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye

Whip Appeal (12-inch Version) by Babyface

Quiet Storm by Smokey Robinson

Ben’s Spotify playlist Good times.

Marc Andreessen

A16z co-founder, backer of at least 28 digital assets

You Look Good To Me by Oscar Peterson Trio

I Have Dreamed by Christian McBride Trio

Reach Out and Touch It by Tord Gustavsen Trio

System One by Makeup and Vanity Set

Sneaking Suspicions by OGRE Sound

Imagine the Fire by Hans Zimmer

Billions and Billions by Stellardrone

Marc’s Spotify playlists Focus Alpha and Go The F*** To Sleep.

Garry Tan

Y Combinator CEO, backer of several digital assets

Witches by Alice Phoebe Lou

Ghostride by Crumb

Locket by Crumb

