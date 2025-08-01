Songs for pumping and dumping: crypto’s Spotify leak
Prices are down this morning on another Donald Trump tariff announcement and disappointing unemployment report.
However, crypto investors have found a silver lining around the market’s bright red heatmap.
Last night, a website borrowing the naming convention of Mossack Fonseca’s Panama Papers claims to have discovered Spotify playlists and favorite songs of some of crypto’s most high-profile key opinion leaders (KOLs).
The so-called Panama Playlists website sources from Spotify and displays no ownership information, linking only to a Proton Mail email.
Its creator claims to have scraped Spotify music playlists as well as daily activity from various celebrities for “over a year.”
Unbothered, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong admitted to its authenticity while many of the other KOLs featured commented on the leak.
The creator of the website spoke to the New York Post about other evidence such as songs linked to romantic partners to support its authenticity.
The Panama Playlists
Below is the list of songs listed on the Panama Playlists website for crypto industry KOLs.
Brian Armstrong
Coinbase CEO
Long Way Home by Gareth Emery
Two Suns In The Sky by Davi
Greatest Love of All by Whitney Houston
SOL by Pryda
Wait For It by Original Broadway Cast of “Hamilton”
Shallow by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
Brian’s Spotify playlists Repeat and Morning.
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)
FTX Founder
Save Your Tears by The Weeknd
Young Dumb, Broke by Khalid
Unstoppable by Sia
Blindsided by Bon Iver
Bad Religion by Frank Ocean
Hide and Seek by Imogen Heap
Runaway by Kanye West, Pusha T
SBF’s Spotify playlists loud and soft.
Sam Altman
Worldcoin Founder
Good Lookin’ by Dixon Dallas
Until the Sun Needs To Rise by RÜFÜS DU SOL
I Don’t Wanna Wait by David Guetta, OneRepublic
Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliott
Blame It on Me by George Ezra
Machi by Peia
Sam’s Spotify playlist My Shazam Tracks.
Ben Horowitz
A16z co-founder, backer of at least 28 digital assets
Between the Sheets by The Isley Brothers
Sweet Love by Anita Baker
Let’s Get It On by Marvin Gaye
Whip Appeal (12-inch Version) by Babyface
Quiet Storm by Smokey Robinson
Ben’s Spotify playlist Good times.
Marc Andreessen
A16z co-founder, backer of at least 28 digital assets
You Look Good To Me by Oscar Peterson Trio
I Have Dreamed by Christian McBride Trio
Reach Out and Touch It by Tord Gustavsen Trio
System One by Makeup and Vanity Set
Sneaking Suspicions by OGRE Sound
Imagine the Fire by Hans Zimmer
Billions and Billions by Stellardrone
Marc’s Spotify playlists Focus Alpha and Go The F*** To Sleep.
Garry Tan
Y Combinator CEO, backer of several digital assets
Witches by Alice Phoebe Lou
Ghostride by Crumb
Locket by Crumb
