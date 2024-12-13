<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1800670">‘Someone is trying to ruin my Friday’ says Gate.io CEO after hack rumors</a>

The CEO of crypto exchange Gate.io claims people are trying to “ruin his Friday” after rejecting unverified rumors that the crypto exchange had been breached and that user funds were at risk.

Reports of Gate.io’s hack were shared by X account Aggrnews, which claimed, “GATE RUMOURED TO HAVE BEEN HACKED, RECOMMENDED TO WITHDRAW: SOURCES.”

However, Gate.io’s CEO, Kevin Lee, denounced the claim, replying, “Deposits, withdrawals, and trading are all currently operating normally.”

He added, “Someone is trying to ruin my Friday. Stop the FUDs.”

Minutes later, the official Gate.io X account posted, “The security team has not detected any abnormalities, nor have any security agencies reported issues.”

The https://t.co/8kWqgEeplL security team has not detected any abnormalities, nor have any security agencies reported issues. Deposits, withdrawals, and trading are functioning normally. Please do not believe rumors!https://t.co/8kWqgEeplL maintains 100% reserve funds, with the… — Gate.io (@gate_io) December 13, 2024 Gate.io attempting to quash the rumor.

Read more: Bitcoin Lightning bug could jam and steal millions of dollars

The rumor seemingly originated from an account called NaniXBT, who admitted they “did zero checking” on a source that was ultimately a tipoff from their “homie.”

“If youre here about the gate hack i did zero checking on it btw homie pinged me and i just sent to a few gcs im in i got no other info,” NaniXBT said.

Aggrnews apparently saw NaniXBT’s story in his personal telegram chat and published it online. Subsequently, a partner of Aggrnews, BWEnews, also shared it using an automated bot.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.