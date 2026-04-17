Solana validator logs 32 delinquencies, foundation still claims ‘100% uptime’

The Solana Foundation is advertising “100% network uptime since March 2023” but delegators behind the Harmonic Major validator have had an entirely different experience.

Their node has gone delinquent 32 times in the past 30 days on a stake of 625,000 SOL, worth over $50 million, according to validator tracker Slashr.

Slashr puts that at 12 times the network average over that time period.

Unlike certain proof-of-stake blockchains, Solana doesn’t slash validators for going offline, so no principal is at risk. Instead, delinquent delegators simply miss the vote credits, inflation rewards, and MEV share they would have earned.

The validator tracking service estimates the opportunity cost at roughly $413 per hour while the node is dark.

Harmonic, the company operating that validator, hasn’t publicly addressed a single incident.

How can Solana claim uptime yet still have delinquencies?

A Solana validator is flagged delinquent once its root slot drifts far enough behind the supermajority that it’s effectively stopped voting.

Penalties on delinquent validators are entirely economic. Delegators forfeit the rewards they would have earned during the downtime but delinquencies don’t burn a stake nor force an exit from the validation system.

That distinction is the one Solana’s uptime marketing doesn’t make.

Although cluster-level uptime of the entire Solana blockchain correctly reveals 100% timeliness of the network producing blocks, the actual experience of someone staking SOL with a validator or staking-as-a-service provider within a particular cluster can differ dramatically from that headline.

Validator-level uptime measures whether your specific node was voting.

The two numbers can diverge dramatically, and in Harmonic’s case, they have.

By April 13, Slashr had counted 283 delinquency events across Solana during the previous month, adding up to 1,322 hours of individual validator downtime.

Harmonic topped that unfortunate leaderboard with 32 incidents and thousands of dollars in opportunity cost.

Anyone staking SOL with those node operators missed out on real payments.

‘100% uptime’ versus 32 delinquencies

Although its own homepage pitches Harmonic as a block-building system built to raise validator revenue and throughput across Solana akin to MEV, the Harmonic Major validator, MajorF3gAYEmUhqkoRXoL546Zim8nMa82tuUTz9LkmE, accepts delegated SOL like any other node.

Anyone who staked to it is exposed to the opportunity cost of its delinquencies.

In addition to non-paid validating delinquencies, Harmonic’s RPC, gossip, and TPU ports have also been intermittently unreachable.

Read more: Solana validator decentralization under scrutiny

Harmonic has posted freely on X during the same window about feature launches, open-source code releases, and hiring.

On April 9, for example, the company announced a major upgrade on the same day that Slashr flagged its ninth delinquency of the month. Harmonic hasn’t replied to any of Slashr’s tagged posts on X documenting its problematic downtimes.

Although Harmonic’s cluster kept producing blocks, its validator inside of that cluster missed 32 votes in a month while holding more than $50 million worth of SOL.

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