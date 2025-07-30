Samourai devs plead guilty, agree to November 6 sentencing

Samourai Wallet developers Keonne Rodriquez and William Lonergan Hill have pleaded guilty to unlicensed money transmission in the Southern District of New York today.

The money laundering charge, which the two developers were also indicted on, will be dropped.

These pleas were part of deals between the two bitcoin mixer developers and the government.

According to reporting from The Rage, Rodriguez was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, and Hill was ordered to pay a $400,000 fine.

Additionally, approximately $6 million will be paid against a $237 million judgement.

The Samourai defendants agreed not to appeal any prison sentence of five years or less. Final sentencing procedures will start November 6, 2025.

This case has drawn further attention to the ongoing Tornado Cash criminal prosecution. In May, the government filed a letter that noted that it didn’t intend to bring the charge that developer Roman Storm operated an unlicensed money transmission business to trial.

