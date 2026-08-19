Researcher claims Rollbit co-founder tied to CSGO scams

The pseudonymous co-founder of crypto casino Rollbit is the subject of an attempted doxxing by an online researcher who says the platform stole from customers, and that some of its games are rigged.

According to a 128-page dossier put together by X user “HalfRetired,” Rollbit co-founder “Lucky” is actually a British national called Daniel Robert Dixon.

The dossier specifically ties Lucky to Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (CSGO) video game skin-gambling scandals, and claims that his companies have refused valid withdrawal requests by some customers.

The research also alleges that Rollbit and its predecessor Interdax built their audiences by quietly paying crypto influencers BTC to shill the platforms through referral links, without disclosing those payments to followers.

It frames the practice as a repeat playbook, as though the same undisclosed arrangements that drove Interdax’s growth were carried over to Rollbit.

HalfRetired’s allegations rely on UK corporate filings, years-old CSGO community drama, and social media posts by aggrieved customers.

Protos hasn’t verified their accuracy and doesn’t endorse these allegations.

Who is Daniel Robert Dixon?

Dixon was a director of DAX Financial Technologies Ltd and International Digital Assets Exchange Ltd, a derivatives exchange known as Interdax.

Interdax offered up to 100x leverage before it was dissolved in 2022. Dixon is listed as an Interdax co-founder.

Because Rollbit’s parent company is licensed in Curaçao, official UK registers cannot confirm that Dixon is Lucky, nor that he owns Rollbit.

HalfRetired’s claim rests on a screenshot of a CSGO Empire user called “Monarch” who is widely known in that community, and on other secondhand posts from social media.

Rollbit co-founder “Razer” has publicly denied any Dixon or CSGO Diamonds connection, a denial that HalfRetired calls dishonest. People have alleged that Dixon is Lucky since at least 2025.

Rollbit hasn’t publicly responded to HalfRetired’s dossier.

Read more: Crypto gambling livestreams to be banned from Twitch after $200K scam

Livestream rigging?

HalfRetired revived the 2016 CSGO Diamonds scandal, which saw streamer “m0E” accuse the site’s owner — who HalfRetired alleges is Dixon — of secretly feeding livestreamers advance dice roll outcomes.

The dispute ended after CSGO developer Valve sent cease-and-desist letters.

After m0E publicly accused the site of predetermining outcomes for promoted players, its owner admitted in a post, “We made a mistake with m0E and decided to tell him some of his future rolls in an effort to make his stream more entertaining on our site.”

In July 2016, CSGO Diamonds went offline.

Withheld withdrawal requests?

HalfRetired also catalogs a pattern of user complaints. “Rov777,” for example, claims Rollbit froze a $250,000 balance in June 2026.

Another, “anonadep,” said the platform withheld a withdrawal request that HalfRetired estimated at more than $29,000.

HalfRetired argues that Rollbit cited a different justification each time for delays, such various regional restrictions, once certain users tried to cash out winning balances.

Selvlabs founder Foobar has separately alleged that Rollbit is “notorious for stealing people’s money” by “locking accounts” and “delaying payouts.”

‘Provably fair’

Rollbit also markets its in-house games as “provably fair,” but HalfRetired doubts that claim.

A 2023 analysis alleged that Rollbit’s then-current Plinko game changed the server seed for every bet.

Changing a server seed breaks the mathematical design that makes provably fair games trustworthy.

In a standard setup, the operator publishes a cryptographic hash of a secret server seed before gameplay. The player supplies a client seed, and the result is derived from both.

Once the server seed is disclosed, the player can verify the commitment and reproduce the result, provided the protocol and implementation are sound.

Changing the server seed after new gameplay rounds removes that commitment.

HalfRetired argues that Rollbit previously let its house server choose when to serve a favorable seed. HalfRetired conceded the analysis didn’t establish that Rollbit was cheating currently, only doubting the fairness of its historical games.

Rollbit has since said it moved several games to a verifiably random system requiring no revealed server seed. The older design at the center of unfairness allegations is no longer in use.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news and investigations, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.