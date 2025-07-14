Pledditor vanishes from X as bitcoin hits all-time high

Bitcoin’s largest social media network woke up this morning to the disappearance of one of its most popular members. Despite an all-time high in the price of bitcoin (BTC), the pseudonymous skeptic Pledditor has apparently deleted their account along with all of its tweets.

Every day, tens of thousands of followers tuned in to Pledditor’s — mostly skeptical — observations about crypto financiers, including a detailed memory of prior statements and promises by crypto’s key opinion leaders.

Pledditor regularly called out misbehavior by leaders across the sector — including weeks of critiques about BTC treasury companies immediately prior to today’s disappearance.

Pledditor’s profile on X doesn’t display an account suspension notice, so it’s most likely that the account owner has deleted the account altogether.

What happened to @Pledditor? 😟 — Justin Bechler (@1914ad) July 14, 2025

Pledditor was a staunch critic of powerful Bitcoin and crypto industry executives, including Brian Armstrong, Michael Saylor, David Bailey, Barry Silbert, Paolo Ardoino, and countless others.

Tweets about failed promises, double-speak, altcoin promotions, or deviance from Bitcoin’s purpose of displacing traditional banking would regularly earn hundreds of thousands of impressions.

Reactions to Pledditor’s disappearance from X

Reactions to the disappearance were immediate. Several observers blamed treasury company leaders like Saylor or Bailey for pushing mNAV mania so hard that it prompted an exasperated resignation.

Others had more charitable interpretations, thinking the recent BTC rally gave Pledditor enough money to finally retire.

Pledditor has talked about taking a break from social media during earlier years on Twitter. With prior tweets deleted, however, it will be difficult to reference his multi-year history of incisive commentary about industry misconduct.

Some people have flagged an account on Nostr, another Bitcoin-friendly social network, as likely controlled by Pledditor.

