Over 50% of Pump Fun token traders lost money this month, report

Around 96% of crypto wallets trading Pump Fun-launched tokens have made less than $500 in the past month, with over 50% posting a loss.

That’s according to Dune analytics compiled by analyst @oladee.

Oladee’s data shows that 45.6% of traders made profits up to $500, while 50.6% suffered losses.

The figures were apparently misreported by market analyst Ted Pillows who claimed that they showed 96% of Pump Fun token traders on decentralised exchanges had suffered PnL losses this month.

On the contrary, two wallets made over $1 million trading Pump Fun tokens this past month. On the other end of the scale, two lost anywhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

A screenshot from @oladee’s Dune dashboard, which tracks Pump Fun statistics.

Read more: X Creators $1M prize winner exposed as memecoin pump-and-dumper

It’s worth noting that the data just shows the number of wallets, and that individual traders can create multiple wallets if they want to.

Pump Fun token launchers are making bank

While the majority of individuals trading these tokens aren’t making bank, the ones deploying them certainly are.

According to crypto analyst Dethective, the top 250 deployers of Pump Fun tokens have extracted $79 million from traders.

Dethective added that these 250 wallets only deployed around 10 tokens that managed to exceed a market cap of $5 million. The wallets also launched 194,000 tokens over the past six months.

The top 250 pumpfun deployers:

> extracted ~$79 MILLIONS from the trenches

> deployed 194K tokens (1,100 per day) in the last 6 months

> produced only ~10 tokens with a 5M+ MC



Full list 👇 pic.twitter.com/p1bw2yiYvS — dethective (@dethective) March 22, 2026 Dethective shared the full list of addresses on his Telegram account.

Read more: Binance token listing no longer a ‘bullish’ event, research

Dethective notes that his findings don’t necessarily represent 250 different people, but are specifically 250 crypto wallets.

Pump Fun token down 80%, and there’s still no airdrop

Pump Fun has recently pivoted towards AI and the emerging sector of agentic trading that involves AI software trading on your behalf.

In this spirit, the memecoin platform announced a system of automated buyback options for third-party AI agents.

This feature wasn’t well received by Pump Fun traders on X who are still restless over the platform’s reluctance to roll out an airdrop that it said, 258 days ago, would be coming “soon.”

Company that makes 100% of its revenue off gambling addicts wants to bring back everything from 2024 except the airdrop https://t.co/UdAH2qRspa — Artchick (ETH/acc) 🔥👠 (@digitalartchick) March 24, 2026

Read more: Crypto firms cut jobs as bear market and AI shift bite

Pump Fun hasn’t addressed its airdrop on X since then, and it’s unclear what its current status is. The price of its $PUMP token is down 80% from it’s all-time-high of $0.008819 in September last year.

One factor that might be delaying things is the ongoing crypto bear market and the wider economic fallout from the US-Israel war against Iran.

Indeed, last week, crypto exchange Kraken announced that it was delaying the launch of its initial public offering until “market conditions improve.”

NFT platform OpenSea also announced that it would delay launching its $SEA token due to the “challenging” market conditions across crypto.

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