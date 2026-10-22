North Korean sites go dark while PHP flaw sparks global panic

North Korea's internet is suffering disruption, while countries across the globe are taking down websites to carry out vital PHP fixes.

North Korean government and state media websites have been offline for 24 hours following the disclosure of a major PHP vulnerability that left 70% of the world’s websites open to hackers.

PHP, the scripting language powering these websites, was discovered to have a major bug that could allow hackers to execute code remotely.

This discovery led to a global panic and resulted in companies and governments across the globe shutting down their sites as they attempt to fix the problem.

Countries carrying out these shutdowns include the Netherlands, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Australia, and North Korea.

Internet analysts NetBlocks also logged an “ongoing disruption” to North Korea’s internet during the panic while claiming international users are unable to access the country’s .kp domain.

⚠️ Confirmed: Network data show an ongoing disruption to North Korea's already limited internet connectivity. The incident corresponds with the loss of international access to websites under the country's .kp domain. pic.twitter.com/7QXIN3PF9Q — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 21, 2026

Read more: AI firm ORO says North Korean hacker stole $600K worth of crypto

PHP incident causes exploits to rise

Cloudflare co-founder Matthew Prince revealed that in the 10 hours leading up to the public disclosure of the vulnerability, Cloudflare witnessed “thousands of attempts to exploit it.”

He warned, “That jumped to tens of thousands in the 45 minutes post announcement, hundreds of thousands within two hours, and millions now.”

Crypto exchange Binance ups security

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance claims it has implemented safeguards ahead of the release of an official patch that will mitigate the ongoing PHP security vulnerability.

Co-founder Changpeng Zhao warned users to be “extra careful” when visiting websites as “some web admins are not always up-to-date with security patches.”

Executive Director of Growth for Binance’s BNB Chain, Nina Rong, clarified that BNB Chain “does not use PHP in our tech stack.”

BNB Chain’s tech stack does not use PHP. Our network and core infrastructure are unaffected by the PHP2Shell vulnerabilities.



We remind the community to be extra vigilant and stay SAFU at all times. — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 22, 2026

Read more: Remotely exploitable PHP bug found on 70% of world’s websites

Crypto exchange MEXC and crypto wallet Trust Wallet also claim they’ve not been affected by the vulnerability since neither firm uses PHP infrastructure.

MEXC added that third parties employed by the firm that do use it “have completed the necessary fixes.”

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