No, Enron isn’t coming back with a new crypto token

A new Delaware-based crypto project that parodies long-bankrupt energy company Enron is apparently “recruiting” for a nuclear systems engineer as it gears up to launch its first token.

Houston-registered Enron Corporation famously went bankrupt in December 2001 after a number of its executives were found to be using fraudulent accounting practices to inflate the firm’s revenues.

However, the ‘Enron’ that is apparently preparing to make waves in the world of crypto is a very different entity.

For starters, at the time of its bankruptcy in 2001, Jeffrey Keith Skilling and Kenneth Lay were the company’s CEOs. Recent trademark documents, however, reveal that the new Enron Corporation is not only now registered in Delaware but the venture, which describes itself as a “parody” in its official terms of use, is helmed by a new CEO called Charles Gaydos.

In what is presumably also part of the bit, a post on the project’s hiring page says it’s searching for a “Nuclear Systems Engineer.” This is despite it now being in the business of selling Enron merchandise — $118 for an Enron hoodie, or $28 for a water bottle — and crypto services — specifically NFTs and an exchange.

An “Enron Web4” trademark is also in the works.

The account’s posts are already being marked with community notes, presumably from people who missed the parody part. For example, one calls the venture “a crypto scam masquerading as bankrupted Enron Corporation.”

Users have also noticed that members of its supposed team were actually stock image models.

X user @Pledditor speculated that it could be “Elon Musk’s scam,” as his brother Kimbal followed the new Enron account when it had very few followers.

