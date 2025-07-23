Most new BTC treasury stocks down at least 50% this year

On July 2, Protos asked whether the bitcoin (BTC) treasury company bubble had popped.

At that time, the mania had already been cooling for weeks, with many companies trading decidedly lower than their initial days on public markets.

Today, weeks later, additional data show things didn’t — and look unlikely — get any better.

According to Bitbo, there are 43 BTC treasury companies launched this year that remain public today.

This number of new listings in 2025 is conservative compared to other trackers such as Coinkite’s BitcoinTreasuries.net, yet Bitbo’s 43 treasury companies provide a decent sample of various stocks across the world’s exchanges.

Of these stocks, all are trading below their highest price of the year. Some, of course, are trading worse than others.

Specifically, the median percent change of the cohort from their year-to-date (YTD) high is -52.4%.

Moreover, the majority (23, to be precise) of these BTC treasury companies are trading at least 50% below their YTD high.

Read more: Did Adam Back betray Bitcoin for a Wall Street payout?

Bitcoin treasury companies across the world’s stock exchanges

Cantor Equity Partners spiked to $59.75 per share on May 1, soon after announcing the business combination that launched Twenty One, the Bitfinex, Tether, and Jack Mallers-led entity.

It’s now trading 52% lower at $28.31 on the Nasdaq.

In total, there are 23 examples of public BTC treasury companies that have halved from their YTD high.

Of course, trackers of publicly traded BTC treasury companies struggle to keep their data up to date — prominently featuring requests for user suggestions about new listings on the world’s 78 stock exchanges.

Moreover, many BTC acquirers aren’t publicly traded, so with no mark-to-market valuation of their equities, it’s impossible to truly determine the valuation of the entire sector.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.