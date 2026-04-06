Michael Saylor’s Strategy lost $1.2 billion buying bitcoin in Q1

Strategy was willing to lose more than a billion dollars buying bitcoin (BTC) during the first three months of 2026. Had management not made that sacrifice on behalf of their shareholders, almost no other buying would have occurred at publicly traded bitcoin companies.

If it wasn’t for Michael Saylor’s money-losing, leveraged trades at Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), 94% of BTC purchased by public companies in Q1 2026 would have never happened.

As of Friday’s market close, Strategy had lost $6.7 billion over its corporate lifetime buying 762,099 BTC at an average $75,694 apiece. At the New York close of trading for Strategy’s MSTR common stock on Friday, BTC was trading at $66,830 or 11.7% below Strategy’s average cost basis.

Limiting the time window to Q1, Strategy purchased 88,594 BTC between January and March, spending $7.25 billion at a volume-weighted average of $80,929 per coin. At Friday’s close, it had lost $1.25 billion or $14,099 per BTC on those purchases.

Read more: Buying the dip? Strategy prefers the top of the range

Across the quarter as well as during the month of March, Strategy represented 94% of the roughly 47,000 BTC acquired by all corporate treasuries, per a report from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

In January, the company similarly accounted for 93% of gross corporate buying, per the same tracker.

Indeed, all other 194 public companies combined added a comparatively paltry 4,000 BTC over Q1.

One company with two-thirds of all assets in its industry

Strategy now holds 762,099 BTC, roughly 65% of all bitcoin on public company balance sheets.

Over the weekend, BTC was trading below $67,000, well below Strategy’s 2026 average purchase price.

As of Friday, the company’s entire Q1 buying activities lost more than $1.2 billion for its shareholders.

The contrast with the rest of the sector is remarkable. Non-Strategy treasury companies purchased a combined 1,000 BTC in the 30 days ending late March, a nearly 99% decline from their August 2025 peak of 69,000 BTC. Their share of total corporate purchases collapsed to 2%, down from 95% in October 2024.

Several large bitcoin treasury companies actually liquidated portions of their holdings. MARA Holdings sold over 15,100 BTC for roughly $1 billion in Q1. Riot Platforms dumped over 3,700 BTC for about $290 million. Cango slashed holdings by roughly 60%, unloading more than 4,400 BTC. Bitdeer Technologies fully liquidated its bitcoin treasury over several months, reducing its position to zero.

The only other notable buyer was Japan’s Metaplanet, which acquired 5,075 BTC at roughly $79,900 per coin, vaulting past MARA to become the third-largest corporate holder at 40,177 BTC.

Strategy leads industry buys and its losses

Worse, Protos has previously documented how Strategy consistently bought near the top of each week’s trading range. Across 12 weekly SEC filings in Q1, Saylor’s purchases landed above the midpoint of the available price range 80% of the time.

Strategy funded its Q1 buying mostly through dilution of its non-dividend paying MSTR common stock as well as sales of STRC preferred shares, which pay an 11.5% annualized dividend.

Strategy’s common stock has lost 21% year to date and sits 74% below its 52-week high.

Corporate bitcoin has lost its appeal and consolidated toward a one-buyer market. Strategy holds more BTC than the next couple hundred public companies combined, and it purchased more in a single quarter than all of them put together.

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