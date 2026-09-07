McDonald’s India ‘intern’ says memecoins left them starving

McDonald’s India’s X account has deleted posts from an alleged intern who claims they weren’t paid for months, and that memecoin trading left them starving.

The first post, uploaded on Sunday, claimed that the writer, an intern, manages several Asian McDonald’s accounts.

They claimed that their boss, “Amit Joshi,” hasn’t paid them since December 2025, leaving them no choice but to take on two extra jobs in customer support and delivery.

On top of this, the “intern” described themselves as an unsuccessful memecoin trader. They claimed, “I literally starve every day because I lose all my money on them.”

Screenshots of the now-deleted McDonald’s India posts.

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The last post in the thread claimed McDonald’s owed them ₹60,000 ($650) and that they’re hoping to achieve community support.

It appears no memecoin has been linked to the posts, so it’s unlikely that the account was hacked as part of a scam memecoin promotion.

Yesterday, McDonald’s India called the posts “#fakenews,” however, X users weren’t convinced.

Protos reached out to McDonald’s for comment and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

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