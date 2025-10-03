Bitcoin doesn’t need the McRib to rally

Crypto bros tracking bitcoin’s (BTC) price against re-releases of the McDonald’s McRib got a little too excited this week when an online news outlet mistakenly reported the sandwich’s return.

Analyst Jack McCordic, known as “internbrah” on X, claims the McRib has “historically” heralded an up-to-2X increase in BTC’s price.

McCordic’s graph shows that when the McCrib returned to the US in 2020 and 2023, and the UK in 2024, the price of BTC increased by 237%, 71% and 58% respectively in the months that followed.

He does, however, fail to note that when the McCrib was released in November 2021 in the US, the price of BTC actually fell by 74%.

The McRib is back. BTC historically goes up >2x after the McRib returns. Don’t fade the McRib.



Not financial advice. pic.twitter.com/jKyTvvOSEo — internbrah (@internbrah) October 2, 2025 The bitcoin chart with McRib re-releases fails to mention at least three other McRib returns in the US.

McCordic’s graph also fails to mention the McRib’s US release in October 2022 as part of its “Farewell Tour,” and another release in December 2024. On these two occasions respectively, BTC’s price fell by 23% in a week and 20% in five months.

Despite this less-than-tasty price action, McCordic posted his McRib chart on Thursday after a report from Dextero claimed the sandwich was coming back to the UK on October 16.

He told his followers, “Don’t fade the McRib” and added the new apparent McRib release to his graph.

However, Dexerto’s report was later deleted, and McDonald’s UK confirmed to Protos that the McRib will not be coming back this month.

Sorry guys.

A screenshot of Dexerto’s report meta on Google that now takes you to a deleted page.

It seems that Dexerto may have mistakenly caught a report from last year, which similarly stated that the McRib would be coming back on October 16 in the UK.

Either way, BTC looks to be doing just fine without the McRib. It’s currently up 13% across the past seven days.

