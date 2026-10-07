Marcus Lemonis stocks are having a horrible year

Stocks tied to The Profit and The Fixer TV host Marcus Lemonis, including Camping World, Overstock, buybuy BABY, Container Store, and Bed Bath & Beyond, are having one of their worst years on record.

Shares of Camping World, the RV dealer and outdoor equipment store he ran until the end of 2025, fell 18% in 2024, 54% in 2025, and 53% so far this year.

Stock in Lemonis’ Neighborhood Intelligence, the umbrella operator of Overstock, buybuy BABY, Container Store, and Bed Bath & Beyond, fell 82% in 2024, rallied 9% in 2025, and has fallen 66% year-to-date.

Neighborhood Intelligence shares were trading at an actual all-time low yesterday.

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Neighborhood Intelligence hits all-time low

Lemonis renamed Bed Bath & Beyond to Neighborhood Intelligence in August after closing the Container Store acquisition.

Net loss for the company’s second quarter doubled to $39.5 million, and cash fell from $175 million in December to $99 million by June 30.

Integrations of its various brands are not going smoothly. The company has started shuttering dozens of stores, and its CFO quit on Monday.

Two merger deals also collapsed. F9 Brands unraveled in September, terminating its merger with Neighborhood Intelligence. On Monday, Fathom Holdings similarly ended its merger agreement by mutual consent.

Lemonis’ merger spree is on ice, with Neighborhood Intelligence guiding that it “does not anticipate pursuing additional acquisitions.”

Even associating itself with Lemonis was enough to curse Fathom’s stock price, which has lost 77% of its value this year.

10-year chart of Camping World, Neighborhood Intelligence, and Fathom Holdings. Source: TradingView

Camping World’s weak sales and shrinking forecasts

When Camping World reported second quarter sales this year, new vehicle unit sales dropped 16.4% and adjusted EBITDA fell 21%.

The company cut its full year EBITDA forecast 17%. It also projected 15% fewer new RVs sold industrywide.

CEO Matthew Wagner, who replaced Lemonis on January 1, admitted, “We are not satisfied with the result.”

Marcus Lemonis Fires Back On X Over Claims Camping World Spiraling Toward Bankruptcy https://t.co/DNCk7K3jMQ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 21, 2026

The company has already paused its dividend and became a defendant of a class action alleging the it overstated its inventory control and retail demand.

The company is also firing workers, planning to cut $50 million in payroll costs, closing two to four dealerships, and exploring refinancing possibilities — never a good sign.

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