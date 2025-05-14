<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2028787">French minister steps in to help stop crypto kidnappings</a>

France’s interior minister says his government must “take measures to protect” crypto professionals, as he announced plans to tackle crypto-related kidnappings in the country.

Bruno Retailleau told French radio station Europe 1 that he will meet with crypto industry representatives on Friday after the daughter and grandson of Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat were almost abducted by four masked men in a van earlier this week.

Luckily, a passerby was able to help prevent the kidnapping, however, it did result in three individuals requiring hospital treatment for light injuries.

Retailleau said that he will “work with them on their security so that they become aware of the risks.”

“We must jointly take measures to protect them,” he added.

Read more: Ledger co-founder David Balland released by kidnappers, report

Authorities are still pursuing the would-be kidnappers, but Retailleau vowed, “We will find the perpetrators wherever they may be, perhaps even abroad.”

A number of crypto-related kidnappings and robberies have taken place this year, with multiple incidents happening in France.

Earlier this month, the father of a millionaire crypto entrepreneur was kidnapped in Paris in an attempt to extort a ransom, while in January, Ledger Co-Founder David Balland was abducted in a similar scheme that resulted in his finger being chopped off.

Meanwhile, in February, a kidnapped Spanish crypto trader who was allegedly threatened with torture and death by a gang demanding €30,000 ($31,000) broke both ankles leaping from the balcony of a Marbella hotel in a desperate bid to escape.

Protos has reached out to French authorities and will update this article should we hear anything back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

