<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1860577">Ledger co-founder kidnap rumor confuses wallet users</a>

Panic spread across the crypto industry today with rumors of a personal safety situation involving an officer of Ledger, the world’s most popular crypto hardware wallet.

In France, an active investigation involving Ledger co-founder Éric Larchevêque is reportedly ongoing. On social media, some users suspected a kidnapping or ransom situation.

The tweet from Coin Academy’s French-language X account that apparently started the rumor no longer exists but, disappointingly, the publication hasn’t tweeted a correction.

Some users posted fake pictures of alleged perpetrators, making it difficult to discern how serious people were taking the situation.

A source allegedly close to Larchevêque, Journalist Grégory Raymond, wrote by mid-morning New York time that “Eric is safe, it’s the only thing I can communicate at the moment. I’m in the process of checking the information.”

According to Raymond, Larchevêque “is not involved in the kidnapping rumor.”

Not entirely convinced, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) tweeted concern without committing to any particular set of facts — then deleted his tweet. Although uncertain as to what had happened with Larchevêque, CZ acknowledged rumors of a possible ransom situation yet admitted “not sure what is true for now.”

A user-generated Community Note on X indicates that the rumor of a kidnapping is probably not true.

In any case, the rumors were concerning for crypto owners who hold their own keys generated from Ledger devices like its Stax, Flex, or Nano series.

Read more: Hackers keep sending fake crypto wallets to Ledger leak victims

Ledger Recover stores private key shards

Ledger is the maker of handheld hardware that generate public/private keypairs of crypto wallets and facilitate secure transaction signatures. Historically, its devices never shared keys in any cloud or distributed service.

However, Ledger recently introduced a service called Ledger Recover that stores hashed shards of customers’ keypairs in Ledger-maintained storage. The opt-in service is available to paying subscribers.

Ledger assures customers that its Recover service hasn’t been compromised.

As of publication time, neither Ledger nor its CEO have commented publicly on the existence or non-existence of a personal safety situation involving Larchevêque.

Protos has reached out to Ledger for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.