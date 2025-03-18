<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1947024">Is the US DoD about to start mining bitcoin? Crypto X thinks so</a>

Earlier today, rumors circulated on social media of a covert bitcoin (BTC) mining operation at the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Sparked by a claim from a worker at BTC ATM company Byte Federal and amplified by Jason Lowery, screenshots of posts from notable investors like Michael Saylor, Matthew Pines, and David Bailey alluded to vague, upcoming, “big” federal developments.

The unsubstantiated rumor took flight despite flimsy evidence, earning hundreds of thousands of impressions.

I think the DoD is going to start mining bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/hsvTNwfwUr — Michelle Weekley (@michelleweekley) March 17, 2025

On March 6, 2025, President Donald Trump established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and another Digital Asset Stockpile. Neither involve mining.

However, Trump has previously expressed support for BTC mining, including during last summer’s presidential campaign trail.

“BTC mining may be our last line of defense against a CBDC. Biden’s hatred of BTC only helps China, Russia, and the Radical Communist Left. We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be MADE IN THE USA!!! It will help us be ENERGY DOMINANT!!!,” said Trump in June.

Read more: Trump confused by Strategic Bitcoin Reserve he just ordered

Despite the government’s attentiveness to mining as an industry that impacts the environment and power grids, neither the US Department of Defense nor any other US government entity has officially admitted to mining BTC.

Got a tip? Send us an email or ProtonMail. For more informed news, follow us on X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.