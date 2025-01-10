<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1841525">Is HTX redeeming 80% of TrueUSD?</a>

TrueUSD’s market capitalization is reported as $497 million on CoinGecko, $495 million on CoinMarketCap, and $502 million on the TrueUSD website. However, these numbers include up to $406 million TUSD tokens that Justin Sun-advised HTX has transferred to addresses that may be redemption addresses.

Redemptions of TrueUSD involve clients sending funds back to specially designated redemption addresses that look a little strange. TrueUSD explained:

“This address is very simple and contains many ‘0’s. This is intentional. You can redeem from any wallet (including exchange wallets) to this address, and all redemptions received by this address will be associated with your TrueUSD account.”

Just over 100 days ago, HTX sent 80 million TUSD tokens to 0x7000000Cd0fc88461a74C9df0809B58E7F60ad34. This address appears to be one of the very simple addresses that would count as one of those redemption addresses.

There are also several other HTX transactions that appear as though they may be redemptions, but the addresses in question are different. These include transactions of $90 million and $7.5 million TUSD that were sent to 0xd423022fFc3aA8915924DD484044987BC0A4c261, which appears substantially different than other burn addresses.

However, previous analysis by Blockchain Analysis ChainArgos has highlighted other addresses that don’t seem to fit TUSD’s description of burn addresses. Additionally, this address that received approximately $97.5 million from HTX has not sent it further along and is not included in the HTX proof of reserves.

Both the clear redemption address and the less obvious redemption address include the same style of “self” transaction after receiving the initial transfer.

This same style of transfer followed by self-send can be seen in 0x2bb12A057e69775Ae8b68019BC1Bf21FCC95CA7d, which just over 100 days ago received approximately $78 million TUSD tokens from HTX. This address is also not included in HTX’s proof of reserves.

However, if these are redemptions, they haven’t been fully processed. We can see this by looking at other known redemption addresses like 0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000525, where we can see normally when funds are sent to a redemption address they are then burnt by sending the funds to null.

This pattern is repeated on TRON, where HTX sent $80 million TUSD tokens to TJXauPDFPnYsfJWM88QwPxfD7nQG1F59tk just over 100 days ago. This address is also not included in the HTX proof of reserves.

Furthermore, at the same time, HTX sent $70 million TUSD to TAyq685VnD55CAS2YuAFcibsCqdqzF1ocN. This address is also not included in the HTX proof of reserves.

Are these redemptions?

This leaves us struggling to determine why assets have been left in these addresses for so long, without redemption or inclusion on the HTX proof of reserves.

One clue may come in the attestations provided for TrueUSD. Moore Hong Kong’s report notes that “there is litigation between the Company and the Hong Kong Depository Institution in relation to the redemption of the fund, which may suggest potential liquidity and credit risks of the TrueUSD reserves.”

The Hong Kong depository institution is First Digital Trust, which was also highlighted in the recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement with TrueUSD.

Read more: TrueUSD bank FlowBank forced into bankruptcy

This settlement alleged that TrueCoin and TrustToken, firms that operated parts of TrueUSD, were aware of serious issues with the assets, knowing that “more than 99% of the assets backing TUSD were invested in” a risky fund that invested in “trade finance, structured trade, export finance, import finance, supply chain financing, and project financing of entities.”

Portions of the legal jockeying between Techteryx and TrueCoin in Singapore have been obtained by Protos, and these documents provide additional context, including noting that redemptions in one of the funds that First Digital invested in have yet to be fully completed (as of December 27). This is despite the redemption being initiated in 2022.

Taken as a whole, the SEC settlement and the ongoing legal jockeying, both in Singapore and in Hong Kong, suggest that TrueUSD would not be able to redeem all outstanding tokens.

HTX has also recently redeemed approximately 7,300 WBTC tokens that weren’t disclosed on the proof of reserves reports.

DeFi

Despite these issues, TrueUSD is still included in various protocols, including:

Curve, though its role is limited.

SunSwap, where you can easily swap it for other stablecoins.

USDD, where it’s included in the “Peg Stability Module,” though currently there are 0 TUSD tokens locked in the PSM.

JustLend, where there is approximately $800,000 in liquidity and it can be borrowed at a rate of 3.99%.

Venus, where there is only $40,000 in liquidity, and where TUSD can be borrowed for 13.38%.

It also still currently trades on several exchanges, including HTX, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, ByBit, and Kraken.

Sun himself has denied he owns this project, despite the multitudinous connections he has to the firm.

Protos has reached out to HTX and TrueUSD to ask whether these transactions were TrueUSD redemptions and for clarification on the current quantity and quality of the reserves for TUSD.

