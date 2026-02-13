How would Michael Saylor refinance Strategy’s $8.2B debt?

On a recent CNBC interview, Michael Saylor casually mentioned that if bitcoin (BTC) fell 90%, he would easily refinance his company’s debts. His company, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), owes creditors $8.2 billion.

Skeptics, however, were unconvinced that Saylor would be able to accomplish that feat so easily.

Although the company owns 714,644 BTC worth $47.4 billion at current prices, if it crashed 90%, Strategy holdings might only be worth $4.7 billion — far lower than its debt.

CNBC anchor Becky Quick, for example, was immediately unconvinced by Saylor’s flippant answer to her question about his plan for an extended bear market.

Crypto values have halved in four months, losing over $2 trillion since October 6. Maybe the worst is yet to come.

As Saylor was visibly laughing about how obvious it should be that Strategy would be able to refinance its debt after a 90% decline in the price of BTC, Quick asked a simple question.

“Refinance where, Michael?”

Saylor responded that he would “just roll it forward” to extend maturity dates on his principal repayments.

Unconvinced, Quick repeated her simple question. “You think banks would lend to you at that point?”

What do you mean I can't refinance the $8 billion debt?



Our cash flow from operations was -$138 million in 2025. Down from -$53 million the prior year.



We have 5 preferred stocks paying dividends and volatility makes the common always worth something. https://t.co/6uNlUpyrOy pic.twitter.com/tZGlCDpyIV — Semper Vigilantes (@SemperVigilant1) February 12, 2026

‘Just roll it forward’

Indeed, Saylor’s company isn’t particularly creditworthy by conventional metrics even today. S&P Global rates it at B-, which means that its bonds are speculative-grade, or colloquially, “junk bonds.”

If BTC were to decline 90%, the company would have far more debt than assets, and the company has a track record of losing money.

Indeed, its operating loss in its most recent quarter was $17.4 billion — a 16.4x increase year-over-year. Its “product support” and “other services” revenues also declined in Q4 2025 versus the prior year, as another sign of weakness.

Saylor’s confidence in his ability to roll-over his bonds is justifiable given the company’s current asset levels and his $2.2 billion in cash today, but if the price of BTC continues to collapse, those figures will deteriorate rapidly.

Michael Saylor’s debt problem

With very little operating income to speak of relative to over $8 billion in bonds, hundreds of millions of dollars in annual dividend obligations, interest payments due to bondholders, salaries, and other operating expenses, Saylor might have a tough time convincing any lender to extend his credit during the depths of a bear market.

“I don’t think it’s going to $8,000,” Saylor retorted about BTC, without further explanation, at the end of that CNBC segment. “But the credit risk is de minimis at this point.”

While true, those beliefs do not answer the anchor’s question. How, exactly, does Michael Saylor plan to refinance $8 billion in debt if BTC crashes?

Again, and as many critics on social media have realized, he will not need to renegotiate the debt at all if BTC rallies. Only if BTC crashes will he need to renegotiate. At that point, it might have become impossible.

