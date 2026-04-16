France crypto conference doubles security as wrench attacks rise

Paris Blockchain Week, the self-proclaimed “European power forum for the future of digital finance,” has reportedly doubled its security efforts for this week’s event amid claims that France has seen one violent crypto-related robbery attempt every five days on average this year.

The tally for crypto-related attacks in 2026 hit 19 on Monday when a mother and son were abducted from their home in Burgundy, according to The Register.

Franceinfo reports that the pair were held hostage in a hotel room in Val-de-Marne while the attackers attempted to extort the father, a crypto entrepreneur, for hundreds of thousands of euros.

The pair were released unharmed on Tuesday following a successful extraction operation by French counter-terrorism police.

It’s a problem the country can’t quite seem to shake with criminals continuing to regard crypto holders and entrepreneurs as relatively easy and very lucrative pickings.

In February, the president of Binance’s French arm was targeted by three armed crypto robbers. The attackers only managed to steal his phones and, after failing to confront him in person, they decided to pursue a different target.

Read more: Crypto execs hiring private security after high-profile kidnappings, report

In January, a 74-year-old man was tortured for 16 hours by three men attempting to extort $3.5 million worth of crypto from his son. They reportedly gave up when they discovered his son wasn’t a wealthy crypto entrepreneur at all.

The attacks were already bad before this year. Indeed, last June, France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau promised crypto entrepreneurs that they would have a dedicated emergency police line.

One suspected mastermind of several crypto kidnappings in France was arrested in Morocco last year. They allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping and mutilation of Ledger co-founder David Balland.

Paris Blockchain Week rolls out police escorts

Despite the alarming rise in crypto-related attacks in France, the conference firm Chain of Events is hosting Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) at the Carrousel du Louvre.

PBW co-founder Charlie Meraoud told BFM, “We’ve doubled our security measures this year.” This included measures to transport conference goers to a dinner using buses guided by police escorts.

Was pretty wild to have a police escort through Paris last night



They told all cars to get out of our way as the buses steamrolled through



Probably protecting citizens from our evil crypto ways pic.twitter.com/wVI7Lq01Ez — Tim Copeland (@Timccopeland) April 15, 2026 The Block’s Head of Growth, Tim Copeland, riding in a bus escorted by police.

Read more: Mother of Olympics TV host kidnapped for bitcoin ransom

BFM reports that crypto founders are increasingly employing bodyguards and are choosing to keep their personal, financial, and business details on the down-low.

France’s Minister-Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, Jean-Didier Berger, opened the conference by reiterating France’s dedication to stamping out these crypto-related attacks.

According to Berger and Chain of Events’ Chairman Michael Amar, France has enrolled 466 crypto industry members onto “a priority emergency response platform” and arrested 230 people since January via a newly established national organised crime prosecution office.

Berger said, “Cybercrime and organised crime are two worlds that are becoming increasingly porous. That is why we have reinforced our collaboration with platforms and with you. In France, there is freedom, there is stability, there is predictability. And that is why choosing France is always a good idea.”

Artem Sinyakin, CEO of the crypto research firm OAK Research, also warned on X, “Don’t wear your badge outside of the main venue. Don’t scream about crypto in the streets. Try and limit the crypto merch.”

“The wrench attacks in France have been a huge problem and you should take all the necessary precautions. Better safe than sorry,” he added.

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