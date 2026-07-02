FBI Director Kash Patel’s undisclosed Strategy trade is down 45%

The six-figure Strategy stock purchase that FBI Director Kash Patel forgot to disclose last year is currently down 45%.

NOTUS reports that on November 21, 2025, Patel bought between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of shares in the BTC treasury firm. If he invested $100,001, it would now be worth $55,000 and if it were the full $250,000, it would be worth $137,500.

Patel didn’t disclose the purchase until May 26 this year. This is despite rules stating that executive government officials have to report trades worth over $1,000 within a 45-day period.

First-time offenders face a $200 fine, but FBI officials told NOTUS they haven’t fined Patel as of yet.

A letter written by the Deputy Assistant Attorney General William Taylor to the Office of Government Ethics claimed Patel “inadvertently omitted” the transaction after a “miscommunication.”

Taylor added, “Director Patel is in compliance with applicable laws and regulations governing conflicts of interest.”

Strategy’s stock price is also down almost -77% over the past year. The company and its founder, Michael Saylor, has previously said that BTC is an asset that traders should refrain from selling.

Read more: Kash Patel ‘spiderkash’ leak triggers dozens of Solana memecoin scams

Despite this, the company decided to sell 32 BTC (worth $2.5 million) last month. It’s since committed to selling another $1.25 billion worth of BTC in order to cover share buybacks and dividends.

Trump’s crypto ventures dwarf Patel’s Strategy trade

Patel’s Strategy trade appears insignificant when compared to the recent portfolio disclosures from President Donald Trump that reveal that his crypto-related profits from last year totaled over $1 billion.

His Office of Government Ethics disclosure revealed that he made $635 million from selling his TRUMP crypto token, and $526 million from the sale of World Liberty Financial tokens.

He also holds over $50 million worth of ETH and over $50 million worth of BTC.

This is despite the price of TRUMP falling 94% since its launch in January 2025. If someone had invested $1,000 at the time, their holding would be worth $60 today.

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