South Korea’s stock market is officially more volatile than BTC

BTC is less volatile than South Korea’s stock market. Since the start of June, South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI has swung an average of 3.8% a day, more than double BTC’s 1.7%.

On Thursday alone, South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI fell 6.4% to 6,820, tripping its 37th program-trading halt of 2026, a five-minute regulatory pause to restore order to chaotic markets.

However, that crash wasn’t even its worst session of the week.

Meanwhile, BTC and crypto indices appear to be sailing calmer waters by comparison. On a 12-month basis, KOSPI’s annualized volatility has climbed to 57% against BTC’s 47% — still higher than BTC over this impressive timespan.

One analyst remarked, “Compared to KOSPI, BTC has become a low-volatility asset. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics showed volatility of 90% and 78% respectively, an extreme level previously observed only in thematic stocks.”

Investors have swept up SK Hynix and Samsung into the recent frenzy of AI stocks. Both companies make hardware related to the boom in AI chatbots and coding tools like Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT, Grok, and others.

Remarkably, even after its sharp decline in recent days, KOSPI remains 2026’s top-performing stock market of a major economy, still up about 60% despite shedding a quarter of its valuation since June.

KOSPI went from 3,033 to 9,386 and back into a bear market inside eleven months. Seven circuit breaker halts so far this year, surpassing 2008.



The memory shortage is real in the short to medium term, Samsung $SSNLF and SK Hynix $SKHY sit at the center of it, and the index may… pic.twitter.com/L9PDGms47W — Inferam (@InferamAI) July 16, 2026

Seven market-wide circuit breakers this year

The KOSPI set its record close of 9,114.55 on June 22. One day later it dropped 9.99%, one of the largest single-day declines in the index’s history.

Monday was nearly as brutal. An 8.95% plunge through the 7,000 level triggered its seventh 20-minute, market-wide circuit breaker of 2026.

A market-wide circuit breaker halts all trading of listed stocks for 20 minutes after an 8% drop. The more common program-trading halt, also known as a sidecar, pauses only certain programmatic orders after sharp futures moves.

By Wednesday the machinery was working in reverse. The index rebounded 6.24% to 7,284.41. Then Thursday took most of it back.

The Bank of Korea didn’t help, raising rates 25 basis points to 2.75%, its first rate rise since January 2023.

All the while, BTC has been trading relatively calmly in the $60,000s since the start of June.

Read more: SK Hynix wipes out US debut gain in one day of trading

Two AI stocks overtake S. Korea’s stock market

South Korea’s index has a structural problem with its arithmetic.

Two companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, are worth half of the KOSPI’s market value. Moreover, exposure to these two companies is amplified by a variety of funds, derivatives, and leveraged funds.

The timing was no accident. SK Hynix joined the $1 trillion club in the same session, with the KOSPI up 95% on the year.

Hungry for leverage to amplify their gains during the upswing, investors demanded new, “2X” single-stock ETFs, which became the market’s center of gravity within weeks.

These leveraged funds churned 212 trillion won of volume in June alone, over a quarter of the country’s ETF turnover.

Then leverage did what leverage always does: unwind. Their combined assets collapsed 41% between July 1 and July 13, from 15.9 trillion won to 9.3 trillion.

Bloomberg noted that a single Hong Kong-listed fund tied to SK Hynix grew so large that it had become the tail wagging the dog — more responsible for SK Hynix’s volatility than SK Hynix’s common stock itself.

‘Correction of a known policy error’

South Korea’s president promised at the Korea Exchange in June 2025 to “make investing in stocks a primary mode of investment on par with real estate.”

Retail investors obliged with borrowed money. One 24-year-old who turned as little as 10 million won into 300 million on margin told Reuters, “Just as it went up explosively, it went down explosively.”

Brokers liquidated 1.12 trillion won of margin-called stock in June, the year’s highest monthly total, according to Korea Financial Investment Association data.

A viral Bull Theory post contextualized 1.2 million “accounts” being margin-called as equivalent roughly one in 30 working age adults. However, no regulator has published account-parsing figures to know precisely how many discrete humans received margin calls.

The downturn has caused real world consequences.

Sadly, Protos reported this week that a stock trading YouTuber was stabbed in Busan after the market crash.

Seven weeks after approving the products, and after the financial watchdog’s chief conceded the rollout was too hasty, the Financial Services Commission on Thursday halted new listings of 2X single-stock ETFs until markets stabilize.

It also tripled minimum deposits to 30 million won (about $20,300), effective August 5.

Exness strategist Inki Cho called the move “overdue” and said, “This is a correction of a known policy error.”

BTC, meanwhile, spent the same stretch doing comparatively little. It traded near $64,000 on Thursday, roughly half below its October 2025 peak of about $126,000.

Its CME implied volatility gauge came within three points of a 12-month low last week.

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