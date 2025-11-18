Cloudflare meltdown freezes crypto industry

Crypto exchanges Kraken, Crypto.com, and BitMEX, alongside a raft of decentralised crypto industry websites, have been impacted by Tuesday’s widespread Cloudflare outage that caused swathes of the internet to grind to a halt.

Cloudflare, which provides infrastructure that companies use to accelerate the delivery of their pages on the internet, caused websites to display a page that noted Cloudflare was experiencing an error “500,” or internal server error, when users tried to access websites that relied on this service.

It now claims, “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.” It’s unclear what caused the outage.

Kraken’s status page says it was experiencing difficulties with its websites and has now implemented a fix. The exchange also claimed the Polygon Network funding gateway was experiencing an issue, and that “deposits and withdrawals may be delayed at this time.”

Crypto.com, meanwhile, suffered issues with users logging in, BitMEX announced that it was investigating issues related to Cloudflare, and Ledger noted a “degraded availability” for some of its services.

Read more: Elon Musk blames X outage on ‘massive cyberattack’ as bitcoin dips to $78K

Elon Musk’s X was also hit by the outage, and has been flipping from unavailable to available throughout the day.

After checking the websites of a number of top DeFi protocols, Protos found that Curve Finance, Pendle, Eigenlayer, Balancer, and Aave, were all either down or noting API problems.

The issue has also already led to a spike in Google searches for “Cloudflare alternatives.” Amazon AWS’ CloudFront is one such example, but it too suffered an outage last April.

Other alternatives include Fastly, Akami, and Imperva.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao used the outage to claim, “Blockchain kept working.” However, it’s worth noting that withdrawals from Binance were disrupted by the Amazon AWS outage.

