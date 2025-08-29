Cyberattack freezes Swedish municipalities for 1.5 BTC

A ransomware attack targeting Swedish IT systems provider Miljödata has led to a bargain ransom demand of just 1.5 BTC — approximately $170,000 — in exchange for not leaking sensitive info.

National broadcaster STV states that the attack was discovered on Saturday, but efforts to assess the scope have been hindered “because the affected computers are heavily encrypted by the attackers’ ransomware.”

According to reporting from Aftonbladet, Miljödata is relied upon by 80% of Sweden’s municipalities, with some regional systems, educational establishments and a number of private organizations also affected.

A total of 200 municipal and regional services are thought to be inaccessible.

The latest from SVT is that all services are expected to be restored by close of play Friday.

Was Miljödata data really stolen at all?

According to Aftonbladet, Miljödata systems are used by managers and HR and handle medical certificates, rehabilitation matters, and reporting of work-related injuries.

Such sensitive data being in the wrong hands is clearly a cause for concern, which makes the hackers’ demand of just 1.5 BTC all the more puzzling.

For comparison, a Coinbase customer data breach led to a $20 million ransom demand, which the crypto exchange refused to pay.

On-chain investigators traced at least $65 million in losses linked to social engineering scams of Coinbase customers in just two months.

Documents filed with the SEC indicate reimbursement of scammed customers may cost Coinbase between $180 million and $400 million.

The low ransom amount demanded of Miljödata brings into question whether or not hackers were really able to access sensitive data, after all.

Örebro University, one of the affected organizations, says it “remains uncertain whether personal data was compromised after this weekend’s cyberattack.”

Lund University echoes the message, but has informed staff that, regardless, it has “reported the incident to the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection.”

Sweden’s Minister of Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, took to X to “underscore the need for a high, fundamental level of cybersecurity throughout society.”

He highlighted the importance of “preventive work” and the responsibility of individual organizations, before hinting at plans for a new cybersecurity bill that will “impose increased requirements on a wide range of actors.”

