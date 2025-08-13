Crypto treasury companies are trading for less than their holdings

The number of publicly traded crypto treasury companies has doubled since the start of the year — but many of them are failing to accomplish their goal of attracting a premium from Wall Street.

According to various stock trackers, more than a dozen public companies have a market capitalization below the value of their crypto holdings.

All crypto treasury companies hope to trade at a multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV) greater than one. Unfortunately, several companies have fallen short of that mark.

To be clear, mNAV disregards debts and encumbrances and simply divides the company’s market capitalization by the value of its holdings.

In spite of this oversimplified calculation, the shorthand valuation metric is immensely popular.

Certainly, an assessment of more than 160 companies would lead some rational investors to consider debts, encumbrances, or other risks to justify an mNAV of less than one.

For the more bullish camp, these optimists instantly think a sub-one multiplier is an indication of undervaluation.

BlockWorks graphs the mNAV of 17 crypto treasury companies.

Sober re-valuations of crypto treasury companies

A decline of mNAV below one doesn’t mean that a stock is actually undervalued, of course, as there are many rational reasons for discounting the value of present assets due to other obligations.

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy treasury company has created a modern precedent for a positive mNAV. Widely credited with popularizing the term itself, which it features above the fold its homepage, many wannabes have floated shares expecting the same, greater-than-one premium from Wall Street.

Read more: We made a dictionary of MicroStrategy’s invented terminology

Unfortunately, many investors aren’t confident that every new entrant can sustain a digital asset treasury strategy.

As the sector’s average mNAV continues its multi-week decline from its May peak, the list of sub-one mNAV crypto treasury companies is lengthening.

