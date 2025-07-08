<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2106153">Crypto star GCR allegedly front-ran Teeka Tiwari’s picks, Binance listings</a>

A trader who famously bet Do Kwon $20 million that his Terra/LUNA scheme would collapse is at the center of a new round of fiery allegations of insider trading.

According to screenshots allegedly belonging to GCR, whose usernames include GiganticRebirth on X, they might have acquired early access to crypto picks before Teeka Tiwari’s Palm Beach Confidential subscribers received them.

Similarly, in previous years, GCR allegedly gained early access to new Binance coin listings.

Protos is unable to verify the authenticity of these screenshots or their associated claims. Allegations are only complaints from disgruntled social media users.

Early access to new coins at Palm Beach Confidential, Binance

Back in 2018, Palm Beach Confidential was the best place to find alpha — information that gives traders an advantage in the market — years before alpha was even a term commonly used by crypto traders.

It was the preeminent crypto newsletter charging $10,000 per year for Tiwari’s missives about crypto tokens with upside potential.

When Tiwari would release a new pick, the coin’s price and trading volume would immediately and invariably skyrocket. Millions of dollars worth of additional buying within minutes of his picks were not unusual.

Similar to a penny stock newsletter, the most important information in each email was the ticker symbol of Tiwari’s new pick.

Needless to say, early access to that symbol could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not several million.

Anyone with guaranteed knowledge of Tiwari’s upcoming pick could pre-buy tokens and quickly sell them after he emailed his subscribers for effortless profit.

According to some allegations on X from this week, that might be the type of insider information that GCR acquired.

If the screenshot is authentic, GCR or someone with that username on Discord claimed to have obtained Tiwari’s monthly recommendations ahead of time… for two years.

Alleged Palm Beach Confidential misbehavior by GCR

Naturally, the allegation against GCR this week is quite serious and carries possible ramifications if true, so no one was comfortable fully describing the behavior online.

Instead, a series of screenshots from Discord and posts on X outlined an alleged history of misbehavior by GCR.

In one screenshot, a GCR username describes hacking Amazon Web Services for Palm Beach Confidential’s website and finding ticker symbols hours before Tiwari published his newsletters.

Allegedly, the same user also admitted to getting early access to new Binance listing announcements.

Remember trying to work out wtf that “tree of knowledge” was he kept talking of



Turns out it was insider info — Albie (@linkchainlink) July 6, 2025

Another wealthy trader reiterated both allegations against GCR — regarding early access to Palm Beach Confidential and Binance picks.

GCR hasn’t responded to the allegations, nor have they posted to the main @GiganticRebirth account on X or its @GCRClassic backup in months.

