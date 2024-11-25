<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1770835">Pump Fun livestreams spark backlash from disgusted traders</a>

Pump Fun is facing calls to disable its livestream feature after a weekend of chaos saw, amongst another things, a man hold a goldfish at gunpoint, a kid threaten to murder his family, and another man promise to relieve himself while trapped in a dog cage.

The token creation website was hit with very public backlash on X by shocked users. Among these was Pudgy Penguins’ safety project manager, who posted, “Shut down the livestream feature. This is out of control.”

A core engineer for Eigen Labs also voiced their displeasure, saying, “Pump fun is going to screw over the entire industry.”

Even before the weekend began, Pump Fun co-founder Alon stressed, “With the live streaming meta in full force, there have been many people that came forward with some very legitimate concerns regarding what content is allowed on the platform.”

He added, “Moving forward, we will try to be more transparent about the rules,” and noted that Pump Fun does engage in moderation. However, despite these efforts, many questionable tokens have made it through and brought with them some interesting cheerleaders.

Here’s some of the most deranged token-shilling content on Pump Fun.

Pretend suicide

One token that received plenty of flak was uploaded by someone claiming they would hang themselves unless the price of their token increased its market cap.

However, it has been claimed that this was just a stunt and noted that parts of the apparent suicide video were less than convincing. “I saw the video and the guy moved his arms as to grab his rescuer’s shoulders. Sick, but fake,” said the eagle-eyed X user.

Goldfish staring down the barrel

Another disturbing setup saw a masked man holding up a goldfish bag while pointing a gun at its occupant. In his case, the creator was demanding their coin’s market cap hit 1 million or the fish gets it.

Just when you think you've seen it all, someone at Pumpfun holds a goldfish hostage until it hits 1M. LMFAO. pic.twitter.com/Jya5YH3dfg — Gonzo (@Gonzitsu) November 24, 2024

Another animal-themed stunt was carried out to pump a token called Chicken Fight Club. This particularly gory piece of PR saw the coin’s creators livestreaming themselves beheading a chicken. They then allegedly created a token called Justice for Mike, apparently named after the chicken, that reached $6 million before plummeting in price — a typical Pump Fun pump and dump.

Gun Guns Guns

Many Pump Fun promotions also, for some reason, involve guns. Indeed, beyond threatening a fish, one token creator claimed they would shoot up a school. Another, who looks way too young to own a firearm, threatened to shoot his family with a shotgun unless his token made it to a $60,000 market cap.

It’s unclear however if the shotgun is even real.

This PumpFun dev was shooting out of his window every time his coin pumped 😂 pic.twitter.com/CHB9XVdv24 — Gordon (@AltcoinGordon) November 24, 2024

A stream with actual gunshots saw one token creator firing his gun every time his token pumped in price.

Just plain gross

On the more disgusting end of the scale, a man wearing a balaclava and leash while pretending to be a dog in a cage wrote on a whiteboard that they would defecate in the cage if the market cap of his token reached 1 million. Other milestones claimed he would eat dog food and lick his testicles (while clothed).

Then there’s Trevv, a young white man doing everything he could to promote his $NIGGA token while being as edgy as possible. Covered in chocolate, seemingly huffing galaxy gas, smoking a joint, and missing a tooth, Trevv begged to be on a podcast, presumably to promote his token.

Given the questionable content finding its way onto the platform, it’s unclear exactly what measures Pump Fun is going to take beyond making its rules more transparent, or if it will even shut down its livestream feature.

As of now, Alon’s post last Friday was the most recent official statement regarding the Pump Fun chaos.

Protos has reached out to Pump Fun for comment and will update this piece should we hear back.

