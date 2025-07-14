Crypto firms ditch Pudgy Penguin PFPs 24h after promo push

Major crypto companies are already dropping the Pudgy Penguin profile pictures (PFPs) that they adopted over the weekend as bitcoin (BTC) continues to hit record-breaking highs.

X user Phin_Erin noted that Pudgy Penguin PFPs from Coinbase and Opensea were dropped 24 hours after they were uploaded. The quick rebrand was part of a coordinated push from Pudgy Penguins and various crypto firms to promote the NFT firm this weekend.

The likes of Binance.US, Polkadot, and Justin Sun joined the fray (Polkadot has also dropped the penguin PFP).

However, the limelight was taken away from the Penguin-themed project when BTC continued to break all-time-high prices on its way to $122,000 this week.

After 24 hours, Coinbase and OpenSea have now removed their Pudgy Penguin pfp pic.twitter.com/Urg5WQN0mJ — Phin Erin 🍌 (@Phin_Erin) July 13, 2025

Read more: Bitcoin hits $122K but onchain activity sinks to multi-year low

Phin_Erin’s observation appeared to have upset various NFT holders, mainly Bored Apes holders, who called for an end to “PVP stuff.” Pudgy Penguin’s CEO, Lucas Netz, also blocked Phin_Erin afterwards.

Regardless, the initiative saw the NFTs increase in price. According to CoinGecko, the floor price rose by 35%, from highs of 10.98 ether (ETH) on Friday to 14.86 ETH (~$45,000) today.

The price of its PENGU token also rose 34% from highs of $0.023 on Friday to $0.031 on Sunday.

BTC, on the other hand, rose by 3.6% from a high of $118,502 on Friday to $122,780 on Sunday. Its market cap is now over $2.4 trillion and has surpassed Amazon’s market cap.

Pudgy Penguins’ big collab didn’t break out of crypto circles

Pudgy Penguins is doing everything it can, branding-wise, to grow its IP and become bigger than Disney while claiming to be the mascot of crypto.

It uses books, a cartoon YouTube series, Walmart plushies, arcade machines, and a mobile game that’s a knock-off of the already popular Fall Guys, in an attempt to seemingly get younger audiences to invest in its crypto products.

We’re not sure how the kids will manage to interpret the Vaneck disclaimer for the Pudgy-promoted Ethereum ETF.

Read more: SEC busts VanEck for using Dave Portnoy to pump BUZZ ETF

Pudgy Penguins is also a part of Canary Capital’s proposed ETF, which was recently acknowledged by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The investment firm VanEck has also collaborated with Pudgy Penguins multiple times and used the brand to promote an Ethereum ETF.

Pudgy co-founder Peter Lobanov teased this weekend’s collaboration on Friday and further hinted that it would be “bigger” than partnerships with non-crypto firms such as Disney’s Fortnite and McDonald’s.

However, in the end, the partnership was just with other crypto firms.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

