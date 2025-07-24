Crypto exchange WOO X suspends withdrawals, users hacked for $14M

Taiwan-based crypto exchange WOO X has temporarily frozen withdrawals after $14 million worth of crypto was stolen from nine users in an apparent hack.

Those nine WOO X accounts carried out “unauthorized withdrawals,” which security analysts Cyvers Alerts says were sent to the hacker’s wallet before being moved on.

WOO X claimed on X that it’s working with “external security teams and other exchanges to halt the flow of funds,” and shared the addresses of the exploiter in question.

2. As we continue with the investigation, we can confirm losses of $14m from the affected accounts. These users will have all funds covered.



The exploiter's addresses:

EVMhttps://t.co/Mg6x5XXcR0https://t.co/zotQ43Vk7Y



BTChttps://t.co/VNjy1Tn575https://t.co/njhyF5DTST… — WOO X (@_WOO_X) July 24, 2025 It’s unclear how the exploiters were able to hack the accounts and extract the funds.

Read more: BigONE: hacked for $27M and still open for business

A statement on WOO X’s site said it has reached out to affected users and reassured them that “all unauthorized withdrawals will be fully covered.”

“As a precaution, withdrawals have been temporarily suspended while we complete the internal review,” it said.

The exchange added that it would provide an update when it re-enables withdrawals.

Protos has reached out to WOO X for comment and will update if we hear back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

