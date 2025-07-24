Crypto exchange WOO X suspends withdrawals, users hacked for $14M
Taiwan-based crypto exchange WOO X has temporarily frozen withdrawals after $14 million worth of crypto was stolen from nine users in an apparent hack.
Those nine WOO X accounts carried out “unauthorized withdrawals,” which security analysts Cyvers Alerts says were sent to the hacker’s wallet before being moved on.
WOO X claimed on X that it’s working with “external security teams and other exchanges to halt the flow of funds,” and shared the addresses of the exploiter in question.
A statement on WOO X’s site said it has reached out to affected users and reassured them that “all unauthorized withdrawals will be fully covered.”
“As a precaution, withdrawals have been temporarily suspended while we complete the internal review,” it said.
The exchange added that it would provide an update when it re-enables withdrawals.
Protos has reached out to WOO X for comment and will update if we hear back.
