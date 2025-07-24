Crypto exchange WOO X suspends withdrawals, users hacked for $14M

by Protos Staff

Taiwan-based crypto exchange WOO X has temporarily frozen withdrawals after $14 million worth of crypto was stolen from nine users in an apparent hack.

Those nine WOO X accounts carried out “unauthorized withdrawals,” which security analysts Cyvers Alerts says were sent to the hacker’s wallet before being moved on.

WOO X claimed on X that it’s working with “external security teams and other exchanges to halt the flow of funds,” and shared the addresses of the exploiter in question.  

It’s unclear how the exploiters were able to hack the accounts and extract the funds.

A statement on WOO X’s site said it has reached out to affected users and reassured them that “all unauthorized withdrawals will be fully covered.”

“As a precaution, withdrawals have been temporarily suspended while we complete the internal review,” it said.

The exchange added that it would provide an update when it re-enables withdrawals. 

Protos has reached out to WOO X for comment and will update if we hear back.

