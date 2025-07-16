BigONE: hacked for $27M and still open for business

Seychelles-based crypto exchange BigONE, which today claimed it lost $27 million to hackers, is still accepting multi-million-dollar deposits from the same pig butchering gangs it’s already tried to stop.

That’s according to crypto sleuth ZachXBT, who criticized the exchange for processing substantial funds derived from various crypto investment scams.

These funds include $60 million sent to a single BigONE deposit address.

In response, BigONE claimed that it froze a portion of the assets at the time and that it’s cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

ZachXBT, however, noted that the scammers used the account in question for seven months without any consequences.

He added, “Now the same pig butchering group uses a new BigONE deposit address that has received $4.5 million from scams over the past week.”

hot take: if more sketchy offshore exchanges get hacked for large sums it would be beneficial for the industry (MEXC, Kucoin, etc) bc it would be a natural cleanse without government overreach — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 16, 2025

BigONE disclosed the hack on X earlier today. It said user assets were safe and that it would bear the cost of the hack.

The exploit targeted a hot wallet containing BigONE’s assets, including $14 million worth of bitcoin, $8.5 million worth of tether, and $1.1 million worth of ether.

According to crypto security firm SlowMist, the hackers utilized a supply chain attack and modified the operating logic of account and risk control-related servers, allowing them to withdraw the funds.

No private keys were leaked in the process, and BigONE claims its various services, including trading and asset withdrawals, will resume operation incrementally “to ensure a safe and orderly restoration of services.”

