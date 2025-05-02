Craig Wright website still shows Satoshi notice despite court order expiring

A legal notice on Craig Wright’s website warning visitors that he’s not the inventor of Bitcoin is still up, despite a UK court order demanding its publication expiring almost five months ago.

Wright was issued the order on July 16, 2024, after losing a high court case in which he tried to argue that he was Bitcoin’s pseudonymous inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto.

A judge ordered him to display the notice on his website for six months, and despite this order expiring on January 16, the notice remains.

Wright was also ordered to put up the notice on his X and Slack channels for three months, but these have been removed.

The notice reads, “The Court found that Dr Wright ‘lied to the Court extensively and repeatedly’ in his evidence and that he attempted to create a false narrative by forging documents ‘on a grand scale’ and presenting them in evidence.”

The notice that’s still displayed on Craig Wright’s website.

Read more: Craig Wright has pivoted to farming

The order also barred Wright from threatening or attempting to pursue any more legal proceedings on the matter, and the judge referred him to the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to determine if he had committed perjury.

These days, Wright seems more preoccupied with starting a pumpkin farm in Asia that’s already been accused of “farming fraud.”

Whether this will be a profitable pivot from crypto, and enough to pay the £225,000 ($290,000) in legal costs he accrued last March over his appeals, remains to be seen.

