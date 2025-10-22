Could a hostile takeover be the end of the line for Nakamoto?

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Nakamoto (NAKA) CEO David Bailey explained that bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies are becoming ripe for takeover.

He specifically mentioned treasury companies pursuing M&A deals, “acquiring competitors and restructuring some of those businesses.”

However, despite his intention to deflect attention onto other stocks, Nakamoto itself appears to be a prime candidate for a hostile takeover.

A hostile takeover could occur if anyone accumulates a controlling amount of voting rights in the company against the wishes of management. This type of takeover contrasts with board-approved changes of control like mergers, buyouts, or business combinations.

Already 98% below its all-time high over the last five months and with a market capitalization at least 85% lower than the value of its BTC holdings, investors’ confidence in Bailey as a public company CEO is at an all-time low.

Today’s penny stock price has fallen far from NAKA’s high of $34.77 per share in May. Even when it debuted on May 12, shares traded to 23 times the company’s intended BTC treasury.

Today, the company’s basic multiple-to-Net Asset Value (mNAV) has dropped to an incredible 0.009x. Even NAKA’s redefined mNAV, a modified enterprise value mNAV that includes debt to boost the figure higher, is a mere 0.91x.

Although Nakamoto does have debt and is scheduled to pay generous prices for Bailey’s four companies — Bitcoin Magazine, The Bitcoin Conference, BTC Inc., and UTXO Management, LP — NAKA shares are at their cheapest price since December 2024.

They are also trading for less than the value of the BTC that Nakamoto claims to possess.

Indeed, NAKA at $0.75 is within a few pennies of its cheapest price of 2025 — including the months before the deal was even public — and less than the BTC the company holds.

Perhaps an acquirer can run the company better than Bailey’s 98% peak-to-trough performance.

Could a hostile takeover see Bailey replaced?

Hostile takeovers usually occur when a wealthy investor buys shares on the open market, although they can also negotiate private share transfers to amass enough votes.

A variant of the hostile takeover is a proxy takeover, where someone persuades existing shareholders to vote against the wishes of management.

You’re looking at a desperate man leveraged to the teeth with toxic debt, no ATM, no cash and days away from hostile takeover. pic.twitter.com/ZkpLtttT11 — Justin Bechler (@1914ad) October 20, 2025

In either scenario, with enough voting control, the new entity could replace board members or executives.

In addition to the expense of acquiring a controlling vote or compensation proxy voters, a hostile takeover would also have to counteract defenses by management.

Common defenses by public company executives to hostile takeovers include staggering board elections over time to prevent all-at-once replacement, golden parachute compensation packages, issuing new classes of common stock with extra voting rights, or the famous poison pill — allowing older shareholders to purchase shares at a discount and dilute the hostile entity.

