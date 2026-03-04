‘Chinese Instagram’ Rednote bans Justin Sun’s accounts

Chinese national, TRON creator, and unrealized crypto billionaire Justin Sun is having a difficult week, with his stock, TRON Inc., continuing to crater and now his Rednote (Xiaohongshu) account getting banned.

A reason for the ban wasn’t stated by the platform, but speculation among users has been rampant.

Indeed, replies have run the gamut from joyful, to calling him a scammer, to disappointment, and even suggesting they’ll now rely on X instead of Rednote.

Sun doesn’t mention the ban on X

Despite the fact that Sun had well over 100,000 followers on his Rednote account and relied on it to share his crypto hot takes with the Chinese community (like that he’s “all in on web 4.0”) he’s failed to mention the ban on X.

Sun has two X accounts, @justinsuntron for his English language audience and @sunyuchentron for his Chinese mainland followers.

The Rednote ban means that Sun now has no active social media accounts in China whatsoever, with his TikTok account getting shut down relatively recently.

One of his Weibo accounts got banned in 2019 and another in 2020.

Two of Sun’s banned social media accounts in China.

He still has one unbanned Weibo account, but he hasn’t posted from it in over a year. At least four different Sun social media accounts have been banned in China, likely more that are unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, users of Rednote, which has been described as the Chinese answer to Instagram, responded to the ban in mixed ways, with some suggesting that the ban was because Sun was “reported by someone [born] before the ’90s” and another stating, “So tragic, I can only go to X from now on” with a reply of “no internet spirit at all, banning accounts at every turn.”

Some users’ comments on Suns Rednote ban.

However, others seemed happy with the takedown. One user in Inner Mongolia said, “This is a good thing,” while another took credit for the ban, posting, “You’re welcome, I’m the one who reported [him].”

Chinese social media is more effective at banning scammers

Sun’s latest ban begs the question as to why American social media companies haven’t taken a similar step to nix the serial crypto entrepreneur.

While his incessant shilling and promotion of high-yield staking on TRON appears to be enough to get him removed from every single major Chinese social media platform, the cringe-worthy and scam-adjacent posting doesn’t seem to be enough to get him removed from X, Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube.

Between all of his American social media accounts Sun has amassed just under 10 million followers.

