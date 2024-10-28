<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1723336">CHART: Tether has attracted US government action 19 times</a>

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal broke news of another US government investigation into Tether. Anonymous sources familiar with the Manhattan US attorney’s office say that senior law enforcement officials are “looking at whether the cryptocurrency has been used by third parties to fund illegal activities.”

This announcement is yet another chapter in Tether’s legal saga. As early as 2012, lawsuits began against Bitcoinica — whose source code was used by Tether’s sister company, Bitfinex.

Legal issues would affect Tether every year since.

As the world’s largest stablecoin, tether (USDT) attracts criminals who find its properties of pseudonymity, chargeback resistance, and widespread acceptance to be useful. Although most uses of USDT are innocuous, its illegitimate uses are pernicious.

To track Tether’s run-ins with the US government across time, Protos has created a chart of some major US government actions involving the stablecoin giant. Note that this chart includes only US governmental actions and excludes numerous civil lawsuits and criminal investigations around the world.

Click to enlarge.

US government actions involving Tether

