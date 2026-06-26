Brian Armstrong supports GOP at fundraising dinner with JD Vance

Recently, United States Vice President JD Vance reportedly joined a dinner with donors, including Brian Armstrong, as part of his efforts to fundraise for the Republican Party.

The dinner was held at the home of All-In podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya and included approximately two dozen donors, including Lip-Bu Tan, the chief executive of Intel.

This fundraising dinner reportedly raised approximately $4.2 million, with Axios reporting that donors each paid $250,000.

Read more: Bitcoin bull Palihapitiya reckons ‘nobody cares’ about Uyghur genocide

Vance is the Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chair, a role that is allowing him opportunities to get face time with donors before a likely 2028 presidential campaign.

Armstrong has become an increasingly important political donor, contributing to the cryptocurrency-related Super PACs as well as contributing to a variety of different political candidates.

Armstrong has also met repeatedly with President Donald Trump.

Read more: Crypto lobbyists are busy preparing for the 2024 election

This aggressive move into politics from Armstrong comes after the infamous Coinbase blog post; Coinbase is a mission focused company.

This blog post/manifesto made it clear that Coinbase should not “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission.”

It further added internal company policies to limit workplace communication about politics, limiting speech that would “debate causes or political candidates internally that are unrelated to work.”

However, Armstrong apparently feels that this limitation does not prevent him from throwing his wealth around to support politicians who he can convince himself are related to Coinbase’s mission.

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