Bitrue exploiter sends more ETH to Tornado Cash

The exploiter behind the $22 million theft of Bitrue’s crypto assets has started to move $30 million worth of crypto and deposit it into Tornado Cash.

Blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert reported today on X that the address tied to the exploit began moving millions worth of crypto, including 5,111 ether (ETH) and 16 million DAI, to a new address.

Since then, another crypto security firm, CertiK, has reported that the exploiter deposited 1,000 ETH worth $2.7 million into Tornado Cash, a recently unsanctioned crypto mixer popular with privacy advocates and cybercriminals looking to launder ill-gotten gains.

#CertiKInsight 🚨



The @BitrueOfficial exploiter has started sending ETH to Tornado Cash two years after they took ~$22M



Bitrue were exploited in April 2023 due to a private key compromisehttps://t.co/OyUlFlh1sl pic.twitter.com/X53L382mZv — CertiK Alert (@CertiKAlert) June 12, 2025

The Bitrue exploiter previously swapped 150 billion Shiba Inu tokens and 756 million HOT tokens for roughly 1,500 ETH, before sending a portion of that to Tornado Cash.

Crypto exchange Bitrue suspended customer withdrawals in 2023 after one of its hot wallets was hacked and drained for a sum it claims equaled 5% of its overall reserves.

XRP holders accuse Bitrue of stealing funds

Bitrue’s security, however, may well still be lax. XRP holder (and advocate) “PapaBear” claimed that XRP, worth $4,562 at the time of writing, was taken from his Bitrue wallet last night.

@BitrueOfficial has been hacked my XRP was just stolen, somebody was able to withdraw through the night beware I lost about 2047 XRP # XRP $XRP

This has never happened



I'm sick right now now — PapaBear/ Flare Whale 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@PapabearXRP) June 10, 2025

He says it’s not possible for any hackers to bypass his Google authentication, and after speaking with another XRP influencer, claims that insiders from Bitrue are responsible and are outright stealing user funds.

Protos has reached out to Bitrue for comment on PapaBear’s allegations.

