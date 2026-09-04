BitMEX founder Ben Delo gives UK’s Reform Party another £4M

The UK’s right-wing Reform Party has received another £4 million ($5.4 million) donation from pardoned BitMEX founder Ben Delo.

Delo has already donated £4 million this year and has helped fund the social media campaigns of multiple right-wing parties via a Westminster political hub.

Donald Trump pardoned him in 2025 after he was convicted of failing to implement money laundering checks at his crypto exchange BitMEX.

Reform UK hit with foreign donation expose

Reform UK was also caught in another foreign donation scandal this week after a group of undercover journalists exposed senior figures in Reform UK organising illegal foreign donations.

Read more: Reform UK has now received £25M from crypto billionaire

Reform leader Nigel Farage and other officials were filmed celebrating after a journalist, posing as the son of a wealthy American donor, offered to fund several influential polls that were secretly commissioned by Reform.

Multiple UK parties have referred Reform to the police following the expose, and two senior Reform officials, Dan Jukes and James Orr, have stepped down from the party while Reform investigates.

Farage called called the comments from his former officials “loose pub talk.”

A personal £5 million ($6.7 million) “gift” given to Farage by Tether billionaire Christopher Harborne is still under investigation. It was briefly paused after Farage resigned as MP, but continued after he was reelected last month.

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