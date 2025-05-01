<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2010797">Moderators censor Bitcoin devs as OP_RETURN war rages on</a>

Bitcoin Core maintainers who control a central GitHub repository are flexing a rarely-exercised power to censor speech between developers.

This week, dozens of developers voted in split disagreement over a proposal to relax the data storage ability in transactions using a Bitcoin operation code, OP_RETURN.

The dispute led a number of prominent developers to decry what they saw as banishment after mods muted senior members with passionate viewpoints.

On one side of the debate, conservatives are arguing for maintaining or even further constricting OP_RETURN’s 83-byte datacarrier limit. On the opposing side, progressives want to relax that threshold, noting plentiful data storage options elsewhere.

As the debate roared, GitHub moderators muted two leading conservatives, Luke Dashjr and Bitcoin Mechanic. The two men argued against easing filters that make the use of Bitcoin’s blockchain easier for storing non-financial data.

They pointed out corporate interests, spam risks, and UTXO validation concerns around lifting OP_RETURN’s data storage ability.

So that's a new one….now Core devs just block people they don't like and we can't comment on any of their PRs any more.



cOnSeNsUs!!1 pic.twitter.com/hAqC1R0bXj — Mechanic #FixTheFilters #300kb (@GrassFedBitcoin) April 30, 2025

The censorship of their speech incensed a community that values bitcoin’s (BTC) censorship-resistant properties.

Giacomo Zucco called the moderators “absolutely out-of-control” and a “cabal of self-appointed politicians.” Michelle Weekley called the censorship “antithetical to the ethos of bitcoin.”

Another observer considered it “concerted community sabotage.”

LMAO



Bitcoin core devs unlock the PR to only lets pass one ACK then instantly lock again the PR.



While a +15 years experienced dev can't comment the PR.



Core is attacking Bitcoin! https://t.co/RbWOcXhNf4 pic.twitter.com/KuuQsGSm7m — Léo (@leo_haf) May 1, 2025

Censoring OP_RETURN speech

Jameson Lopp, leading the other side of the debate, conveniently defended the “moderation” of GitHub that censored the speech of his opponents.

He blamed his muted interlocutors for ad hominem attacks, praising the censorship as a way to return focus to the technical pull request (PR). He also claimed that the GitHub repository maintainers were only blocking people who never contributed to Bitcoin Core.

.@LukeDashjr is locked out of the PR. What kind of madness is this? https://t.co/9UwbaG7kh0 — Mark Artymko (@MarkArtymko) May 1, 2025

In reality, moderators muted a username belonging to Bitcoin Mechanic, who has contributed to Core development for years. They also muted various other contributors.

Rockstar Dev warned, “It seems ban season is in full swing.”

Samson Mow summarized the state of the OP_RETURN debate that has made #FixTheFilters trend on X. “It’s supposed to be based on rough consensus. Anyone can see that there is no consensus on relaxing OP_RETURN limits.”

