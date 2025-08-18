Bitcoin Core dev Peter Todd shilling a Joker memecoin for $5,000

Senior Bitcoin developer Peter Todd has shilled a Joker-themed memecoin for $5,000 that initially rugpulled users before its market cap rocketed over 4,600% to $225,000.

Todd, who helped contribute to the early development of Bitcoin, promoted the “HAHA” Pump Fun memecoin at 6:25 UTC on X (formerly Twitter). His post read, “One bad day… one good pump Laugh your way to the moon. #HAHA.”

He revealed he was paid $5,000 for the post and that he wasn’t asked to disclose the promotion as an AD, but he did it anyway.

#Ad: $5k USD paid.



One bad day… one good pump Laugh your way to the moon.#HAHA



4T4XHSimPEddwXszxqsZk7kbunPYadzfPg4sv2MDpump pic.twitter.com/rUKNN3xI3X — Peter Todd (@peterktodd) August 17, 2025

Read more: Justin Sun’s marketing push can’t revive his Sun Pump memecoin launcher

It seems Todd didn’t do much of a background check on who was paying him either, as he said, “Dunno who they actually are. Some random twitter user.”

He noted that AD disclosures are often a legal requirement and that, “They didn’t negotiate an NDA on how much they paid. So there was no reason for me not to disclose that too.”

Immediately after Todd’s promotion, the token rose by 1500% to $0.00008 before dropping 95% minutes later in a rug pull typical of most Pump Fun memecoins. Roughly 24 hours later, however, the Peter Todd-promoted memecoin picked up major traction and reached a price of $0.0002, increasing 3,900%.

The price action of the “HAHA” market cap.

Read more: Samson Mow claims Peter Todd was ‘paid’ for OP_RETURN PR

Peter Todd is a Bitcoin Core Developer who wrote the code that would change the OP_RETURN data carrier limit from Bitcoin Core’s default mempool.

Todd was also named as the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin in Cullen Hoback’s Bitcoin documentary, a claim Todd rejects.

Plenty of onlookers weren’t impressed with the promotion. Some described it as “Insane” and suggested that it lacked “Integrity.” Others found it funny that he disclosed the promotion and described it as a “10/10” move.

Protos has reached out to Peter Todd for more information and will update this piece should we hear anything back.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.