Binance’s Malta cancer fund grows 50X — still no payout

Binance Coin (BNB) donations made to cancer and disaster relief charities seven years ago have reportedly appreciated 50X and are now valued in the tens of millions.

Coinbase Director Conor Grogan spotted the appreciated funds yesterday. In 2018, $1.4 million was donated to the West Japan Disaster Relief during a series of devastating floods that killed 225 people.

Roughly half of those funds were withdrawn during 2018, but the other half has since appreciated by 50X and is now worth $38 million.

Here's another one: $38M of West Japan Disaster Relief funds are sitting in a dormant wallet.



It looks like about ~50% of the original $1.4M donated were withdrawn in 2018 at various times. But the remaining 50% appreciated 50x+.



— Conor (@jconorgrogan) October 14, 2025

In 2018, Binance and Tron donated a combined $200,000 for cancer patients in Malta. These funds, along with funds raised via public donations, are now worth almost $39 million.

The funds haven’t moved at all, however, and suggest that a dispute between Binance’s Charity Foundation and the Malta Community Chest Foundation (MCCF) could still be unresolved.

The MCCF complained in 2021 that it wasn’t able to access the funds, then worth $9 million, and launched a lawsuit against Binance, which also accused it of failing to file its accounts over the years. The MCCF also filed an injunction to try to prevent the Binance Charity Foundation from moving the crypto to the US.

The legal action was eventually dropped, however, and the accounts were found.

At the time, Binance said it has “every intention of fulfilling our charitable obligations, and we are eager to work closely with MCCF to come to a resolution and deliver these crypto donations as soon as possible to the hands of the people who need it most.”

It’s not clear why the funds remain untouched.

Binance can’t seem to get donations right

Binance has also set aside $3 million so that it could airdrop users affected by earthquakes in Morocco $100 worth of BNB each.

Today, this figure would be worth $15.3 million after a 510% price rise across two years. It also set aside $500,000 for victims of Libya’s floods, which would be worth over $3 million today.

The price of BNB in early 2018 was $10 and now it’s worth $1,152. This represents an 11,420% increase across seven years.

These donations were criticized by aid experts, who noted that the donations only went to Binance users. They also suggested that in an emergency, users want food, shelter, and medical aid, not crypto.

Protos has reached out to Binance and the MCCF to clarify why these funds are still not being utilized and will update this piece should we hear back.

