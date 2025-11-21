Billions in crypto liquidated as bitcoin crashes to $82,000
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has dipped below $82,000 today while the wider crypto market has liquidated almost $2 billion of funds, causing some to speculate that crypto winter is finally here.
The asset has been on a downward trend since its all-time high of $126,000 last month, shedding over 34% from its price, or $835 billion from its market cap.
It’s now round-tripped to its previous price point across March and April this year, and 24-hour BTC liquidations alone have just crossed $1 billion, according to Coinglass.
This represents the worst price action BTC has suffered in a single month since June 2022 when Do Kwon’s Terra/Luna crashed.
The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is also displaying “extreme fear,” which is typical during a market crash, and concerns are already being raised that the market is entering a crypto winter/bear market.
Michael Saylor, CEO of the world’s largest BTC treasury holder, Strategy, has said, “They’ll say we got lucky” amid BTC’s price drop.
He’s also posted various AI-generated images of himself encouraging Bitcoiners not to sell. One particular image that didn’t resonate well with users showed him escaping a burning ship in the middle of the ocean.
Indeed, many noted that Saylor is the one abandoning ship.
Strategy holds almost 650,000 BTC that’s still in the green with an unrealised profit of $5 billion. The price of its MSTR shares, however, has fallen over 9% over the last 24 hours, and almost 40% over the last month.
Indeed, Bloomberg reports that Strategy might lose its listing on the MSCI USA and Nasdaq 100.
