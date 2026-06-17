Andrew Tate liquidated again amid fresh trafficking charges

Alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate has been liquidated 108 times on decentralized perpetual futures exchange Hyperliquid and he’s now also facing fresh trafficking charges from Romania.

Tate’s combined losses are now almost $890,000, and have been on this downward trajectory since December last year.

Crypto analyst Lookonchain noted that he opened another 40x LONG bitcoin (BTC) position today worth $3.75 million, and that he had so far been liquidated 107 times.

This position was set to liquidate at $65,215.

However, BTC’s price fell to $64,500 today, and his LONG was liquidated.

Tate has since opened a 40x SHORT BTC position. At the time of writing, this is down $9,400 and is set to liquidate when BTC hits $66,052.

Andrew Tate’s 40x SHORT BTC position on Hyperliquid.

Read more: Why was crypto so quick to embrace Andrew Tate?

The controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist has previously bragged online about highly leveraged bets on ether before being subsequently liquidated and deleting his posts in embarrassment.

Romania expands Tate investigation

On Wednesday, Romanian prosecutors announced further investigations into the 39-year-old, who is already charged with human trafficking, rape, sexual intercourse with a minor, and forming a criminal gang focused on sexually exploiting women.

The latest allegations involve a Romanian woman who claims Tate trafficked her into his pornographic webcam operations in 2017.

Prosecutors say he used “emotional blackmail” and misleading relationship promises to coerce the vulnerable woman, who lacked any family support or material resources, and had suffered psychological trauma, into his porn business.

Read more: Andrew Tate struggles to pump memecoin amid Florida criminal inquiry

The UK has charged the brothers with 21 similar offences, including human trafficking, rape, and bodily harm.

They can only be extradited to the country once their proceedings in Romania conclude.

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