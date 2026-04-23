Zach Witkoff arrest video surfaces amid Justin Sun lawsuit

Zach Witkoff, a co-founder of Donald Trump-linked World Liberty Financial, recently had a video of his 2022 arrest, where officers located a bag of cocaine on his person, surface.

The bodycam footage from the arresting officers was published by The Newsground, “an independent publication launched in March 2026” by Scott Stedman.

During the arrest, Witkoff repeatedly insisted he was friends with Marc Roberts, who runs Club E11even, where Witkoff was being arrested, resulting in the security guard insisting that Witkoff should “stop dropping names.”

Read more: Who is behind World Liberty Financial, Trump’s new crypto?

Zach is the son of Steve Witkoff, who serves as Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East and was also a co-founder of World Liberty Financial.

Witkoff wasn’t prosecuted following this arrest.

Besides serving as co-founder of World Liberty Financial, Witkoff also intends to lead World Liberty Trust Company, a stablecoin-focused trust company that applied for a national charter.

Protos reached out to World Liberty for comment on Witkoff’s previous arrest, but it didn’t immediately respond.

Beef with Justin Sun

World Liberty Financial and Justin Sun have been in a slow-moving, months-long confrontation since World Liberty chose to blacklist a substantial portion of Sun’s WLFI tokens.

This slow-rolling conflict finally came to a head with Sun suing World Liberty, while simultaneously insisting that he still fully supports President Trump.

Sun claims that World Liberty “wrongfully froze all of my tokens, stripped me of my right to vote on governance proposals, and have threatened to permanently destroy my tokens by burning them.”.

Read more: Justin Sun goes to war with World Liberty Financial

Witkoff took to X to claim that this lawsuit is “a desperate attempt to deflect attention from Sun’s own misconduct.”

He continued to allege that Sun “engaged in misconduct that required World Liberty to take action to protect itself and its users.”

When World Liberty originally blacklisted these tokens, it noted that one address it froze was “suspected of misappropriation of other holders’ funds.”

People have assumed that this was Sun since the WLFI tokens he moved, that he claims are entirely his own, came from an address associated with an exchange he owns, HTX.

Sun has additionally threatened a possible defamation lawsuit related to claims that World Liberty has made about him.

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