Star Trek actor William Shatner called out Pump Fun after he spotted a Star Trek-themed token promising to send profits to his charity.

Star Trek actor William Shatner has called out Pump Fun after he spotted a “fraudulent” Star Trek-themed token promising to send profits to his charity.

Last Friday, Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk for almost 30 years across TV and film, first noticed the token in a fake press release posted by Blockzeit last July.

The release claimed that Shatner announced crypto token Quatloos ($QUATS), a name harking back to the currency of an alien planet from Star Trek where gladiators fight to the death.

It even concocted a fake Shatner quote about the evolution of technology and “venturing into the unknown.”

Shatner says he has nothing to do with it, calls out Pump Fun

Shatner, however, claimed he hadn’t authorized anything and described the article’s attempts to promote a token in the name of his charity, Hollywood Charity Horse Show, as “despicable” and a “scam.”

This week Shatner noted, “Of course these scam tokens are on [Pump Fun].” He’s now trying to contact the memecoin platform’s management team and founders Alon Cohen and Sapijiju.

A screenshot of the Quatloos page linked in the fake press release.

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The actor argued that whoever’s behind the token “is just stealing the money,” and claimed that the Quatloos name is copyrighted by media conglomerate Skydance.

A call was also made for Blockzeit to remove his name from the article, but it remains up at the time of writing.

Shatner’s charity rejected donation from Pump Fun partner

The CFO of Shatner’s charity also rejected a donation from the founder of a crypto-based charity called Donate.gg this week.

Shatner said, “Your Donation company received those funds under false pretenses which is fraud. I am also requesting that you remove my charity’s page from your website and do not allow anyone to put up a page for it.”

He added, “I don’t care if it’s permissionless. You are helping to participate in fraud and I will not stand for that.”

Leap, the founder of Donate.gg, later removed the charity page. It made the donation while collaborating with Pump Fun on charity coins.

Over $10,000,000 has been raised for charity through Charity Coins on Pumpfun! pic.twitter.com/4WUZjQAjYV — Pump.fun (@Pumpfun) November 14, 2026 Pump Fun doesn’t name the charities it raised funds for.

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Shatner called critics ‘crypto-cretins’

Shatner’s donation rejection drew criticism from crypto users, who the actor later described as “crypto-cretins.”

Despite his apparent disdain for crypto, Shatner promoted a media-focused crypto token last year called $BILL that gives buyers access to his one-man show Shatner’s World.

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