Pump Fun is retiring browser wallet sign-ins on November 30 and telling web traders to paste secret keys into a profile box.

Memecoin launchpad Pump Fun has asked users to paste private keys into its website.

The incredibly risky advice accompanied Pump Fun’s announcement that it will retire browser wallet sign-ins on its website on November 30. To push traders onto Privy-backed logins, its official guide tells existing users to “paste its private key when asked.”

Understandably concerned, MtGox founder Mark Karpelès rang an alarm bell, asking, “Have we learned NOTHING?”

wtf @pumpfun



You're retiring wallet-based login and casually asking users to paste their PRIVATE KEYS into a website?



Even your own Terms of Use know better than that…



Have we learned NOTHING from years of wallet compromises and phishing attacks? pic.twitter.com/w7aD6aLYjn — Mark Karpelès (@MagicalTux) November 22, 2026

Starting November 30 at 15:00 UTC, the Pump Fun website will reject Phantom, Solflare, and Ledger sign-ins.

Instead, web traders must authenticate through GitHub, Apple, or Google, or via email credentials matching its mobile app.

Pump Fun’s recommended path instructs signed-in Phantom users to reveal their secret key and paste it into a profile pop-up on its website.

The level of risk of that action should be immediately obvious to anyone familiar with cryptography. Pasting private keys or seed phrases into any website is a bright red line violation of cybersecurity.

Read more: One day after launching stock pairs, Apple delists Pump Fun app

Pump Fun defends outrageous private key request

“Not your keys, not your coins” is a cardinal rule of thumb in crypto. Crypto assets are bearer assets with control solely dependent on the possession of private keys.

In its own defense, Pump Fun claims that browsers encrypt private keys before sending them to Privy, and Privy’s documentation claims, “Neither Privy nor your application ever sees a user’s private key.”

However, not everyone was convinced about that extraordinary claim.

Indeed, Karpelès continued to research, and found even more problems. According to his review, the alleged encryption isn’t meaningfully end-to-end, among other serious concerns.

So I went on and analyzed @pumpfun's wallet migration process, by reading the actual JavaScript the site serves.



tldr: calling this "end-to-end encryption" is misleading at best. End-to-end encryption means only you can decrypt. Here the encryption does happen in your browser,… — Mark Karpelès (@MagicalTux) November 23, 2026

As if security wasn’t enough of an issue, the request to paste a private key into its website appears to be at odds with Pump Fun’s own terms of use, specifically, Section 12.2(c), which promises that “under no circumstances will we ask you to share your wallet private keys, seed or recovery phrases.”

Worse, if attackers figure out how to intercept a private key and drain funds, Section 30.2 of Pump Fun’s terms disclaims all liability.

“None of the Pump Entities or affiliates shall be responsible for the operation or features of the Wallet or be liable for any losses or damage incurred or suffered directly or indirectly as a result of using the Wallet,” it reads.

Hardware wallets like Ledger or multisig setups wisely refuse to export private keys at all.

For these users, Pump Fun directs those holders to start a new account, transfer funds manually, and leave old address history behind.

British Virgin Islands-based Bracket Company owns Pump Fun, while UK-registered Baton Corporation runs its platform. UK filings list Alon Cohen, Dylan Kerler, and Noah Tweedale as Baton’s active directors.

Pump Fun’s native PUMP token traded at a market capitalization below $900 million on Sunday, down 71% from its September 2025 peak.

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