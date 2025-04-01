<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1968031">WIF fundraiser says Vegas Sphere refunds will start on April Fools</a>

A Dogwifhat (WIF) crypto influencer has announced that investors of the Las Vegas Sphere WIF fundraiser will be refunded and that the whole Sphere project is essentially dead in the water.

The X (formerly Twitter) post published by “GamesMaster.wif” was shared by Dogwifhat’s official X account. It claimed that the WIF sphere refund would begin on April 1, April Fool’s day.

A Dogwifhat representative confirmed to Protos that the refunds are not an April Fools joke and that they are “being handled by the multisig signers.”

GamesMaster, aka Edward, detailed the various mishaps that led to the Sphere collabs’ ultimate demise. First, Edward claims the crypto news outlet Decrypt “spooked” its fashion partner that was going to collaborate on a sphere promotion.

Indeed, Decrypt reported on January 31 that Dogwifhat would not appear on the Sphere and that there was never a deal to do so, according to a Las Vegas Sphere spokesperson.

@dogwifcoin x @SphereVegas update:



Contributions are being refunded. Those who sent from a CEX will need to manually submit proof to receive their refund.



I know it’s been a frustrating year, but at least we can say we gave it our best shot.



We had contracts signed through a… — GamesMaster.wif 🇬🇧‣🇺🇸‣🇨🇴 (@GamesMasterFlex) March 31, 2025

After this, Edward claims it tried again twice to get Dogwifhat visuals either inside the sphere, or outside it as a type of art installation. He claims this second idea was pitched to the Sphere CEO, James L. Dolan.

However, Edward said, “As the Q1 deadline approached and communication from the agency became increasingly unreliable, we had no choice but to back out.” He said, “I know it’s been a frustrating year, but at least we can say we gave it our best shot.”

The Dogwifhat Las Vegas sphere fundraiser was launched in March 2024 and, to this date, has raised almost $700,000. At one point, the Dogwifhat X account posted, “Officially confirmed. Viva hat vegas,” but this was quickly deleted afterward.

Edward is one of five crypto influencers who started the fundraiser. Now, the page just lists himself, Zion Thomas, otherwise known as Ansem, and Quasi as controllers of the fund.

An early rendition of what the WIF Las Vegas Sphere promotion would look like.

Since April 1, 2024, the market cap of Dogwifhat has decreased by 91%, from $4.27 billion to a market cap of $426 million today.

It’s worth noting that Edward’s tweet was published on the evening before April Fool’s day, at 7:43 pm (ET), based on the Florida location of Edward’s X account.

Update April 2, 9:13 UTC: Included a response from the Dogwifcoin X account confirming that the refunds are real.

