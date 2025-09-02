CHART: Which blockchains is USD1 issued on?

Trump-affiliated World Liberty Financial has issued its USD1 stablecoin across several key blockchains; however, Binance Smart Chain far dominates the others, thanks in large part to a single business deal.

Of the approximately $2.6 billion in USD1 that’s been issued, over $2.1 billion was issued on Binance Smart Chain, and the bulk of the tokens were issued as part of Abu Dhabi-based MGX’s $2 billion investment in Binance.

Read more: World Liberty Financial announces USD1 without governance vote

Binance founder, Changpeng Zhao, has sought a pardon for his conviction for money laundering from Donald Trump.

The second largest chain for USD1 is Ethereum, where approximately $300 million worth of tokens have been issued. Of these tokens, $100 million worth are stored in a World Liberty Financial multisignature wallet.

The third largest is Solana, where approximately $180 million worth of USD1 tokens have been issued, with over half of them stored in 3Fy5oFavnWzTZ8YRBhZkyT3ioKtBSDVVxFkbSPefJHyF.

Read more: Who is behind World Liberty Financial, Trump’s new crypto?

The second smallest is TRON, the blockchain founded by World Liberty Financial’s largest investor and advisor, Justin Sun, with approximately $50 million worth of total tokens issued on this chain.

The smallest blockchain for USD1 is Plume Network, which uses USD1 as collateral for its own stablecoin pUSD. There are approximately $20 million worth of USD1 issued on this chain.

Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.