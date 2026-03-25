Trump documents meltdown over Iran war on Truth Social

Truth Social owner, Trump Media and Technology Group, has diversified into cryptocurrency and is planning to launch both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and prediction markets. Truth Social also one of the most important places to keep up to date with Donald Trump’s personal thoughts about the ongoing actions of his administration, including in Iran.

On February 28, US forces in coalition with Israel, began a war with Iran.

The Trump administration has been inconsistent in describing its motivations for this war, at points claiming it was because of Iran attempting to create a nuclear weapon.

However, undercutting that explanation is the fact that in June of last year, Trump stated unequivocally that the strikes that month were intended to result in the “destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat,” and were “a spectacular military success.”

He also posted following that strike to say, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

There’s currently a war. Not only that, it’s an arguably unconstitutional war that lacks any formal declaration, a power reserved for Congress.

Adding to the strangeness surrounding the conflict are a variety of troubling claims posted by Trump on Truth Social.

All transcriptions of Trump’s messages seen below are reproduced exactly as he wrote them and all emphasis is his.

February 28

The day the conflict started, Trump posted repeatedly on Truth Social.

In one message, he reposted an article from the website Just The News, which makes the extraordinary claim that “Iran tried to interfere in 2020, 2024 elections to stop Trump, and now faces renewed war with United States.”

To support this claim, Just The News references Trump’s campaign announcement claim that Iran had planned to assassinate him, as well as a Semafor report that Trump FBI appointee Kash Patel had been targeted by an Iranian cyberattack.

It’s not clear if Trump believes the war is in retaliation for this, or if it’s supposed to be about nuclear weapons, or because Iran was a state sponsor of terrorism, or because of some vague failure of the Democrats.

Another post from the same day, which announced the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, claimed that his death was some form of justice, despite the fact that Khamenei wasn’t tried in any court.

That same post made the claim that Iran “has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated.”

Hours later, Trump posted the claim that should Iran respond, the United States “WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

It’s important to note that the US is the only nation on Earth to use nuclear weapons in combat, and Trump is promising to go even further.

March 1

The second day of the war brought just one post from the president, in which he made the claim that “we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important.

“We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters.”

He signed off with a sarcastic “Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

March 2

March 2, the third day of this undeclared war, saw Trump repeatedly take to his personal social media site.

In his first post, he complained about the Democrats, apparently convincing himself that “they are only complaining BECAUSE I DID IT and, if I didn’t do it, they would be screaming — Why didn’t “TRUMP” attack Iran, he should do it, IMMEDIATELY?”

The rest of his post is a complaint about members of the Democratic Party performing a milquetoast protest during his State of the Union, wherein they didn’t stand during the proceedings.

This post was followed by one that echoed Shakespearean concerns about a lady who “doth protest too much.”

Trump declared, “The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better — As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons.

“Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)”

The rest of the post sees Trump complaining about previous arms and munitions that had been provided to Ukraine as part of congressionally approved aid for Ukraine to withstand Russia’s illegal and unethical war of conquest.

March 3

On March 3, Trump declared that Iran’s “air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said “Too Late!””

This was several days after he declared that Iran had been obliterated.

This post was followed by another in which Trump noted that “more than 9,000 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East” and encouraged other people who might be endangered by the ongoing war to register with the State Department.

After this near acknowledgement that his war had endangered Americans, there were several days where Trump’s posts weren’t about the war he started.

March 6

On March 6, Trump announced to the “obliterated” Iran that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

This was followed by another acknowledgement that the US needed to evacuate Americans, noting, “We are moving thousands of people out of various Countries throughout the Middle East.”

Confusingly, considering this is a public post, he also claimed that it was “being done quietly.”

March 7

March 7 brought with it more confusing claims from Trump, including that “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore.”

According to Trump, “This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack.”

This was followed by a threat that “Today Iran will be hit very hard!”

More troublingly, Trump indicated a willingness to target “areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time.”

Later, he noted, “The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East.”

However, Trump then informed Prime Minister Keir Starmer that “we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

March 8

On March 8, Trump wanted to comfort Americans worried about the surge in oil prices and so claimed that these short term increases would “drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over.”

This comes more than a week after Iran was supposedly “obliterated” and months after the “very successful” June strikes.

Trump added that “ONLY FOOLS” would believe that these oil prices wouldn’t drop rapidly.

March 9

The very next day, Trump threatened Iran, claiming “they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far” if they did “anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz.”

March 10

The next day, he threatened Iran again, saying that “If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.

“If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction! Additionally, we are using the same Technology and Missile capabilities deployed against Drug Traffickers to permanently eliminate any boat or ship attempting to mine the Hormuz Strait.”

He concluded, “They will be dealt with quickly and violently. BEWARE!”

This was followed by a claim that the US had “hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine laying boats and/or ships.”

It’s not clear what impact this might have had on active mine laying and/or ships.

March 12

March 12 was a busy day for the “leader of the free world.” Nevertheless, he continued to post updates on an undeclared war on a social media platform he continued to own while serving as president.

This included making the claim that the US benefits when oil prices go up, but he clarified that this wasn’t his motivation.

His motivation was, apparently, “stoping [sic] an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World.”

This was followed by a thinly-veiled threat to the Iranian National Soccer Team.

Trump warned that they’re welcome at the World Cup but noted that he doesn’t “believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

Shortly after, Trump announced that “All Players, Officials, and Fans will be treated like the ‘STARS’ that they are!”

Following that, Trump gave in to nostalgia and posted an old picture of him in his military school uniform.

It’s important to include the context that when Trump was drafted in Vietnam, he was exempted because of a case of bone spurs.

Additionally, he reportedly described Americans who died in conflict as “losers” and “suckers.”

Following this post from his schoolboy days, Trump returned to the topic of the nation he had apparently obliterated nearly two weeks ago.

He was now claiming that “We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time — Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.

“They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

March 13

The two week anniversary of the obliteration of Iran, March 13, saw Trump announce that “the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

In this same post, Trump expressed his belief that “Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much!”

This was followed by a subsequent post in which Trump claimed, “Iran had plans of taking over the entire Middle East, and completely obliterating Israel. JUST LIKE IRAN ITSELF, THOSE PLANS ARE NOW DEAD!”

He then posted a video that had the text “UNCLASSIFIED” superimposed on top and appeared to depict the US military killing people.

Subsequently, Trump posted his claim that Iran “is totally defeated and wants a deal — But not a deal that I would accept!”

March 14

The next day, Trump continued to whinge about the media, claiming that there was “an intentionally misleading headline” about “the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use.”

He claimed, “In actuality, the Base was hit a few days ago, but the planes were not ‘struck’ or ‘destroyed.’ Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly.”

This was followed by a post in which Trump claimed that “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”

This came several days after he informed Prime Minister Starmer that the UK would not need to send war ships because we had already won the war.

This was followed by another post in which he explained that “The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well.”

March 15

The next day, the whinge-fest about the media continued with Trump claiming that “Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information.”

This was followed by the claim that Iran is using artificial intelligence to fool the media and that this might mean “that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!”

Trump followed this by claiming that he’d sic Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, on these organizations, threatening their broadcast licenses.

This would be an unconstitutional violation of the first amendment, but seemingly so is his war.

March 17

On March 17, Trump returned to the contentious issue of the allies of the US.

Trump claimed that “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East.”

This is a strange thing for him to post after claiming that the US didn’t need allies to get involved because the war was won.

Anyways, Trump used this to begin an assault on NATO in which he claimed that the other members “will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

The post ended by once again channeling the Shakespearean lady who doth protest, “speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”

March 18

The next day, Trump decided to remind his 12 million followers that “for all of those absolute ‘fools’ out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!”

This came nearly three weeks after he claimed the nation was obliterated.

Subsequently, Trump returned to his unproductive relationship with his allies, speculating about “what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Strait?’ That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!!”

This again comes after he stated that we didn’t need the assistance of any allies.

Trump returned to this topic again to share a New York Post opinion piece that claimed that “US allies need to get a grip — step up and help open the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump then described how US ally and coalition partner, “Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran.

“A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”

Apparently, even when our allies do agree to help with the military operations, the US is still left in the dark.

Trump added that “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

He then threatened, “I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so.”

March 20

On March 20, Trump once again returned to his problematic relationship with allies, claiming that “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!”

He added that these allies “complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices.

“So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!”

After this, he claimed that “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

This post also included another claim about the cooperation of US allies, this time that “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!

“If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them.”

This was a drastic change of direction from when Trump told Prime Minister Starmer that the US did not need and did not want UK warships to help secure the Strait.

March 21

On March 21, Trump once again reiterated his belief that victory was effectively achieved.

He claimed that the United States was “weeks ahead of schedule” and that Iran’s “leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal.”

Despite the fact that Iran’s navy and air force were purportedly dead, Trump had to return to his social media platform a short while later to state that “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

March 22

The next day, Trump added his thoughts about the progress of the war, claiming it was evidence of “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, TO PUT IT MILDLY!!!”

March 23

On March 23, Trump again suggested that the war is need an end, posting that “I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS.”

It’s important to remember that on March 6, Trump claimed that “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Also, despite the claim that there would be no further military strikes, strikes have continued.

Trump on Iranian leaders: "They're gonna make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present, and it arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. I'm not gonna tell you what that present is but it was very significant prize" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-24T18:47:06.255Z

The next day, March 24, Trump announced that Iran was “gonna make a deal” and claimed that the country “gave us a present…a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money.”

On March 6, Trump had posted that the only deal possible was “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Iran has denied that it intends to make a deal.

Oil and bitcoin prices

This war has led the price of both bitcoin (BTC) and oil to increase, with oil appreciating much more substantially than BTC.

West Texas Intermediate, one of the benchmark oil markets, was trading for approximately $72 per barrel on March 2, and now trades for approximately $88 a barrel, an increase of approximately 21.5%.

BTC, meanwhile, was trading for slightly less than $66,000 on February 28 and now trades for approximately $71,000, an increase of approximately 9%.

Despite the fact that it’s been more than three weeks since Trump claimed that Iran was “obliterated,” the price of oil has stayed substantially higher, despite Trump’s insistence that oil prices “will drop rapidly” once the nuclear threat is dealt with.

Broadly, the president has been wildly inconsistent in his pronouncements about his war, vacillating between proclamations that the war is done, that the enemy will be struck incredibly hard (despite the war being done), that a deal will never be accepted, that a deal is almost ready, that no allies are necessary, and that allies will be responsible for ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

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