<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/2057616">Is Trump launching a crypto wallet?</a>

Donald Trump, financial felon and President of the United States, seems about to launch an official cryptocurrency wallet affiliated with his official memecoin. This is according to a website highlighted by independent cryptocurrency researcher and journalist Molly White.

This website advertises itself as the waitlist for the “Official $TRUMP Wallet by President Trump.” It’s not clear exactly how much expertise and development skill President Trump was able to supply to this project.

It additionally claims that “Magic Eden partnered with GetTrumpMemes.com to create the first and only $TRUMP Wallet.”

SCOOP: Trump to launch branded crypto wallet and trading application, encouraging his supporters to purchase his memecoin and other crypto assets. pic.twitter.com/Iv2yJ9TcyY — Molly White (@molly0xFFF) June 3, 2025

Magic Eden is a popular NFT marketplace.

GetTrumpMemes.com is operated by Fight Fight Fight LLC, a firm that is part-owned by CIC Digital LLC, a Trump-affiliated firm.

The terms of service and privacy policy for the $TRUMP wallet website redirect to the terms of service and privacy policy for Slingshot Finance, a firm that was acquired earlier this year by Magic Eden.

Slingshot advertises itself as “the easiest way to trade every token.”

Furthermore, the website also includes rules for a yet-to-be-announced promotion that appears to offer people rewards for referring more people to the wallet.

Beyond this referral scheme, it’s not clear what advantages this Trump-endorsed wallet will offer.

Protos reached out to Fight Fight Fight LLC, Magic Eden, and the Slingshot Finance email listed in the terms of service for this website, but none immediately responded with comment related to this wallet.

