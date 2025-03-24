<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/bitcoin-and-crypto-news-by-protos/1955763">Traders speculate about mystery crypto exec behind alleged $10B divorce</a>

A mystery crypto exec, said to be in the midst of a $10 billion divorce battle, may have found an unlikely ally and legal advisor in the form of controversial crypto mogul Justin Sun.

Influencer @cryptobraveHQ claimed last week via X that the former boss of a top crypto exchange has undergone a divorce, according to “people close to the matter.”

The post, translated from Chinese, claimed the couple’s dividable assets exceed $10 billion and include crypto and various other assets that are still being totted up.

Sun responded to this the post by offering to help protect the “legal rights and interests” of “one party,” telling them to contact him as soon as possible.

我方有两点看法：1. 我们会坚定帮助一方维护合法权益，请尽快联系我方！2. 涉及分割财产中还是涉及到我方的合法财产，必须尽快退回，专门财务团队必须尽快将账册提交给我方，我方也会在香港高院提起民事诉讼要求公开账册。 https://t.co/07HA4tKoN4 — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) March 21, 2025 Sun’s offer to protect the legal rights of one party in the reported $10 billion divorce.

Additionally, he claimed that if his “legal property” is involved in the divorce, it “must be returned.”

Sun said, “The specialized financial team must submit the account books to us as soon as possible. We will also file a civil lawsuit in the Hong Kong High Court to request the disclosure of the account books.”

It’s not clear if Sun is offering to defend the legal rights of the former crypto boss or the individual they are reportedly divorcing.

Speculation is rife regarding the parties involved in the alleged divorce. Multiple users on X speculate it might be Leon Li Lin, the founder of Houbi who sold his majority shareholder position in 2022. Justin Sun then became an advisor to the firm and is likely running the exchange.

Former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao is another name being tossed around on social media. Zhao has been married to Yang Weiqing since 2003 and the couple has two children together. However, he has also been in a “life partner” relationship with He Yi, his Binance co-founder at Binance, since 2014.

Zhao resigned as Binance CEO in November 2023 after being sentenced to four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge in the US.

